 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf squeezes past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 41-35

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bettendorf chalked up in tripping Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 41-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf squared off with February 11, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Ames on January 14 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News