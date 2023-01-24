Bettendorf squeezes past Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 41-35

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bettendorf chalked up in tripping Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 41-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf squared off with February 11, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Ames on January 14 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For results, click here.
