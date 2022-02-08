Bettendorf tacks win on Muscatine 63-37

Bettendorf's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-37 win over Muscatine at Bettendorf High on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
