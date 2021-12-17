Bettendorf takes a toll on Clinton 66-54

Bettendorf trucked Clinton on the road to a 66-54 victory on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Bettendorf's shooting jumped to a 35-30 lead over Clinton at halftime.
In recent action on December 7, Clinton faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on December 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
