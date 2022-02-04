 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf topples Davenport West 58-51

Bettendorf topped Davenport West 58-51 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball action on February 4.

The Falcons authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bulldogs 6-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Bettendorf's offense darted to a 27-18 lead over Davenport West at halftime.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Bettendorf 38-37.

In recent action on January 28, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Central DeWitt on January 28 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap

