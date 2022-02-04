Bettendorf topples Davenport West 58-51

Bettendorf topped Davenport West 58-51 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball action on February 4.
The Falcons authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bulldogs 6-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf's offense darted to a 27-18 lead over Davenport West at halftime.
Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Bettendorf 38-37.
In recent action on January 28, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Central DeWitt on January 28 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.