Bettendorf tops Davenport Central 73-61

Bettendorf called "game" in the waning moments of a 73-61 defeat of Davenport Central in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 19-13 lead over Davenport Central.

The Bulldogs registered a 37-28 advantage at half over the Blue Devils.

Davenport Central clawed to within 49-43 through the third quarter.

The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 24-18 points differential.

