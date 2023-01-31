 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf tops Davenport Central 73-61

Bettendorf called "game" in the waning moments of a 73-61 defeat of Davenport Central in Iowa boys basketball action on January 31.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 19-13 lead over Davenport Central.

The Bulldogs registered a 37-28 advantage at half over the Blue Devils.

Davenport Central clawed to within 49-43 through the third quarter.

The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 24-18 points differential.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central faced off on January 28, 2022 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport West . Click here for a recap. Bettendorf took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 24 at Bettendorf High School. For results, click here.

