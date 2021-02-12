Big 6 report: Rock, Maroons with impressive rallies, but only one leads to a win

Rocky (2-2, 1-1 Western Big 6) outscored the hosts 24-12 in the fourth quarter.

“The honest answer is we started doing what we’re supposed to do,” said Sigel of what switched for his team. “We settled down and played basketball and executed what we wanted to do. I thought our effort late was pretty good and I think they got a little tired down the stretch and started missing shots they had been making.”

While Rice kept the Rocks in the game early, Marieon Anderson (18 points, 8 rebounds) and Beal “really stepped up in the second half” to lead the rally that was also fed by Anderson's energy, according to the coach.

“Baker Beal really made some big plays in the fourth quarter,” added Sigel.

Beal, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, was involved in two clinching plays. He had an and-one opportunity with the score 54-48 and 2:10 to go, but missed the free throw. It was tracked down by Rice, however, and it led to a Beal slam dunk.

Beal then hit a dagger of a 3-pointer, his second of the season, at the 1:22 mark to put Rock Island up 59-49. The Rocks outscored the Golden Warriors 32-14 the last 12 minutes of the game.