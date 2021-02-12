Big 6 report: Rocks, Maroons with impressive rallies, but only one leads to a win

A furious second-half rally ended up being for naught for the Moline High School boys basketball team Friday night as the Maroons dropped a heartbreaking 88-84 Western Big 6 Conference overtime decision to the hosting Galesburg Silver Streaks.
The Maroons trailed by as many as 23 points in the third quarter, but rallied to force overtime when Kyle Taylor drove the left side of the lane with four seconds left in regulation for a bucket that tied things at 76.
Galesburg missed a desperation 3-pointer at the end of regulation that bounced off the rim.
Galesburg took a 78-76 lead in overtime, but Moline got buckets from Rob Pulliam (11 points, 5 rebounds) and Brock Harding (19 points, 4 rebounds) to take an 80-78 lead with about 2:20 left in the OT session. It was Moline’s second lead of the game after jumping out to a 5-0 advantage
However, Demarco Harden hit a 3-pointer for Galesburg with 2:05 left that started an 8-0 Silver Streaks spurt and gave the hosts an 86-80 lead and the margin they needed to hang on for the victory in their new field house facility that is serving as their temporary home court while John Thiel Gym is being renovated.
Taylor (12 points) hit a 3-pointer with :03 left to pull the Maroons within 86-84 and a quick foul put Harden at the line for two tosses. He missed the first and made the second, but was called for a lane violation that gave the Maroons hope.
However, Alec Ponder’s ensuing in-bounds pass hit items hanging from the rafters near mid-court and led to a turnover.
Ryne Schimmel led Moline with a career-high 30 points leading those four players in double-digit scoring.
“When you lose, it’s always disappointing, said Moline coach Sean Taylor, whose club faces a quick turnaround hosting United Township tonight at Wharton Field House. “You look at it collectively and we showed tremendous grit. Down the way we were at halftime, they could have quit. But they came out guns a blazing in the second half and got back in the game.
“There are so many more positives than negatives to come out of this one.”
Galesburg also had four players in double-figure scoring. Eric Price led the Streaks with 24, Harden had 20, Alex Egipciaco had 14 and Dre Egipciaco had 13.
Rock Island 61, Sterling 52: Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel equated his team’s two games this week to the early editions of Rocky movie franchise.
It was a similar script with a revised finish.
And that was a good thing for the Rocks who rallied for a 61-52 road victory over the hosting Sterling Golden Warriors on Friday at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Like Tuesday’s setback to United Township, the Rocks got off to a rocky start and rallied to get back in the game. This time, though, the script flipped. With Jordan Rice scoring 20 points and Baker Beal adding 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Rocks walked away with a win.
Rocky (2-2, 1-1 Western Big 6) outscored the hosts 24-12 in the fourth quarter.
“The honest answer is we started doing what we’re supposed to do,” said Sigel of what switched for his team. “We settled down and played basketball and executed what we wanted to do. I thought our effort late was pretty good and I think they got a little tired down the stretch and started missing shots they had been making.”
While Rice kept the Rocks in the game early, Marieon Anderson (18 points, 8 rebounds) and Beal “really stepped up in the second half” to lead the rally that was also fed by Anderson's energy, according to the coach.
“Baker Beal really made some big plays in the fourth quarter,” added Sigel.
Beal, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, was involved in two clinching plays. He had an and-one opportunity with the score 54-48 and 2:10 to go, but missed the free throw. It was tracked down by Rice, however, and it led to a Beal slam dunk.
Beal then hit a dagger of a 3-pointer, his second of the season, at the 1:22 mark to put Rock Island up 59-49. The Rocks outscored the Golden Warriors 32-14 the last 12 minutes of the game.
Early on, Sterling was in control, jumping out to a 24-13 lead midway through the second quarter. Rock Island had cut into the gap by halftime, trailing 30-24.
“They got the lead and did a good job spreading it out and were patient and kicked the ball out and got the open 3,” said Sigel. “A good majority of the time, they knocked it down.”
Geneseo 58, Quincy 48: The Geneseo boys basketball team hit a 3-point bucket just before halftime to take a lead and added three more out of the halftime break to open a working margin they never lost in a 58-48 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Quincy Friday evening.
Anthony Pierce, who hit that buzzer-beating 3 from the left wing just before halftime, led the Leafs with 17 points.
Geneseo capitalized on the momentum.
The Maple Leafs hit three consecutive 3-pointers – Kyle Traphagan sandwiched two treys around another Pierce make – to open the third quarter and proceeded to score on eight of their 10 possessions in the frame. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils made only two field goals in the first seven minutes of the second half and went 3 of 11 from the field in the quarter.
Geneseo led 47-33 heading into the fourth quarter, but scored just two points on its first 10 possessions of the quarter. The Blue Devils (0-2, 0-1 WB6) managed just two points on their first five possessions, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Jeremiah Talton (22 points) pulled them within 49-41 with 3:24 to play.
The Maple Leafs put away the game by going 9 of 10 from the line over the final 1:18 with Bristol Lewis making the final six.