Big Gilbert dunk keys Sabers past West in MAC win

“Our looks weren’t falling right off the bat, and then they started to fall a little bit,” he said, “and I think ultimately that’s what helped us continue to stay in the game and ultimately get the win.”

Marshall said the crowd was so up-in-arms after Gilbert’s dunk that he barely could get a timeout called.

The halftime message was to get the ball inside as the Sabers trailed by four.

“Shawn just took over at that point, which was good to see,” Marshall said. “Any time there is a dunk, it’s going to swing the momentum one way or the other. It just really got our guys locked in a little bit more defensively.”

Jermaine Gardner scored all nine West points in the first quarter as it led 9-5 after one. He dealt with a bloody lip and foul trouble as the game went on and finished with 10 points. Jermilyn Gardner added 11 for West and Cleo Grandberry (3 of 4 3-pointers) had nine off the bench.

West coach David Robinson said free throws cost his team the game. Not getting a foul call at the end of the game on the team’s final corner 3-point attempt at the buzzer also stung.