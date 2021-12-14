Big Gilbert dunk keys Sabers past West in MAC win

DEWITT — Shawn Gilbert came up big in more ways than one in Central DeWitt’s 52-49 win over Davenport West on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-9 senior center scored a game-high 22 points, including a two-handed slam dunk that put the Sabers up two with 1:30 to play. The dunk sent the home crowd into a frenzy and helped the Sabers gain momentum down the stretch of a back-and-forth contest.
Two West 3-point attempts fell short in the final seconds as Central DeWitt (2-1, 2-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference) held on for the league win. West (1-3, 1-2 MAC) finished 8 of 19 at the line in the loss.
Gilbert scored 10 points in the fourth quarter after being held to six in the first half. His dunk came after one of West’s 17 turnovers.
“We wanted to slow it down and get for-sure buckets that we know would go in. … Crazy giving my team a burst of energy to play harder and finish the game out,” he said of his go-ahead dunk.
Gibson McEwen scored 16 points for the Sabers and went 4 of 9 from deep. His 3-pointer gave the Sabers their first lead, 40-39, in the fourth quarter.
Sabers coach Marty Marshall said the game plan was to slow down the pace in order to get better looks against a fast-paced and athletic Falcons squad.
“Our looks weren’t falling right off the bat, and then they started to fall a little bit,” he said, “and I think ultimately that’s what helped us continue to stay in the game and ultimately get the win.”
Marshall said the crowd was so up-in-arms after Gilbert’s dunk that he barely could get a timeout called.
The halftime message was to get the ball inside as the Sabers trailed by four.
“Shawn just took over at that point, which was good to see,” Marshall said. “Any time there is a dunk, it’s going to swing the momentum one way or the other. It just really got our guys locked in a little bit more defensively.”
Jermaine Gardner scored all nine West points in the first quarter as it led 9-5 after one. He dealt with a bloody lip and foul trouble as the game went on and finished with 10 points. Jermilyn Gardner added 11 for West and Cleo Grandberry (3 of 4 3-pointers) had nine off the bench.
West coach David Robinson said free throws cost his team the game. Not getting a foul call at the end of the game on the team’s final corner 3-point attempt at the buzzer also stung.
“They invaded his space and hit him, but if the referee says it’s nothing then we go with what the referee says,” Robinson said. “It was a hard-fought game both ways.”
The Sabers were 6 of 15 at the line and had nine turnovers.
Outside of the missed free throws, Robinson was mostly pleased with his team’s effort and how players performed off the bench.
“We played a really good game,” he said. “We’ve just got to make free throws. We turned them over the way we wanted to, we did a lot of good things defensively.”
A couple key misreads also hurt the Falcons. A 1-and-1 opportunity was also squandered due to a lane violation.
“We missed free throws, we missed some shots, we missed layups that we should have made and a couple and-ones, but we’ll work on it,” he said. “Our big guys did a very good job against Gilbert until the second half when he got loose a little bit.”
Marshall was pleased his team played its game against a strong Falcons group.
“They really got after it," he said, "and we had to play almost perfect basketball to beat them."