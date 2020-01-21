Big second half leads Central to victory over Muscatine

In the first half of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game, Muscatine was the more patient team, working working the ball inside for looks at the rim.
Meanwhile, host Davenport Central kept misfiring from 3-point range as the Muskies built a two-point lead at halftime.
But the Blue Devils came out of the George Marshall Gymnasium locker room with more fire and opened the second half with a 14-2 run to take control of the game as Central went on to win 63-43.
“In the second half we just brought more energy,” Central head coach Craig Wurdinger said. “We got a few steals that got us going a little bit.”
Central’s Kaiden Phillips opened the second half by missing a 3-pointer, and at that point he was 1-for-8 from the field in the contest. But the next trip down the floor he banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and then he followed that with another 3-pointer. Central never trailed again.
“I don’t really focus on the misses because I know if it falls, it falls, and once they start going, it’s hard to stop it,” Phillips said.
Central (8-4, 6-2 MAC) out-scored the Muskies 15-4 in the third quarter.
“We picked it up. We just took everything personally,” Phillips said. “We took pride in our defense in the second half.”
Phillips was one of three Blue Devils to score in double figures. Phillips and Emarion Ellis both scored 16 points, and sophomore Kaden Johnson, who entered Tuesday’s game with just three total points this season, had a career-high 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting.
“We knew he could shoot the ball in practice, but he hadn’t done it in a game yet, so it was nice to see that he developed some confidence tonight,” Wurdinger said of Johnson. “Hopefully he can keep it going.”
Central led 22-20 midway through the second quarter, but Muscatine’s Noah Yahn scored a putback on the Muskies’ fourth shot of the possession to tie the game. Ulses Reed added a layup on a feed from Yahn, and then Yahn found Josh Dieckman for a 3-pointer that gave the Muskies a 27-22 lead with just over two minutes left in the first half.
“We shot the ball really well in the first half,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “I don’t think we shot the ball well at all in the second half. We just ran out of gas in the second half.”
Dieckman scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first half, and he also had eight rebounds in the contest. Jacob Thomas added a career-high nine points, and he also pulled down nine boards. Yahn, the Muskies’ leading scorer, was held to five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
While Muscatine (1-11, 1-8 MAC) was building its lead, Central was misfiring from 3-point range. The Blue Devils were 1-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half.
“In the first half they were patient and they got good looks,” Wurdinger said of the Muskies. “They out-rebounded us. They got six offensive rebounds in the first half. We were impatient. We shot a lot of 3s. We were 1-for-11 at half from 3.”
The Blue Devils closed to within two points when Ellis threw down a one-handed jam after a John Miller steal. Then Central picked up the intensity in the second half.
“We did just come off a tough loss, and we played the same in the first half,” Phillips said of Central’s 72-63 loss at Davenport Assumption a week prior. “We knew we shouldn’t be playing like this, so we just had to pick it up as a team.”