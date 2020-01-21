Big second half leads Central to victory over Muscatine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phillips was one of three Blue Devils to score in double figures. Phillips and Emarion Ellis both scored 16 points, and sophomore Kaden Johnson, who entered Tuesday’s game with just three total points this season, had a career-high 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting.

“We knew he could shoot the ball in practice, but he hadn’t done it in a game yet, so it was nice to see that he developed some confidence tonight,” Wurdinger said of Johnson. “Hopefully he can keep it going.”

Central led 22-20 midway through the second quarter, but Muscatine’s Noah Yahn scored a putback on the Muskies’ fourth shot of the possession to tie the game. Ulses Reed added a layup on a feed from Yahn, and then Yahn found Josh Dieckman for a 3-pointer that gave the Muskies a 27-22 lead with just over two minutes left in the first half.

“We shot the ball really well in the first half,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “I don’t think we shot the ball well at all in the second half. We just ran out of gas in the second half.”

Dieckman scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the first half, and he also had eight rebounds in the contest. Jacob Thomas added a career-high nine points, and he also pulled down nine boards. Yahn, the Muskies’ leading scorer, was held to five points on 2-for-10 shooting.