Big second half powers Spartans to eighth straight win

“My teammates and coaches have really been telling me to shoot the ball with confidence,” Dolphin said. “Don’t let a missed shot get in the way of the next one.

“(Jacob) Townsend draws a lot of attention and a lot of guys collapse on him. So when we’re hitting threes, our offense is so much better.”

The Spartans failed to reach 50 points in any of their first four games, with losses to North Scott and Davenport Assumption.

Since then, PV has eclipsed 50 in four of its last seven games.

“We’ve playing really well right now,” Mickle said. “We’ve come a long way from where we started, but we’re not where we can be yet. We just need to keep working and keep grinding to reach our full potential.”

Besides PV’s pinpoint accuracy from beyond the arc, it forced North Scott (8-3, 6-3) into 10 turnovers and came up with several key offensive rebounds. PV finished with a 22-12 rebounding advantage.

“They got a lot of loose balls in scramble situations, made the extra pass and hit shots,” Lancers coach Shamus Budde said. “That killed us there in the second half.