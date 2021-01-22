Big second half powers Spartans to eighth straight win

Basketball can be a simple game at times. When the ball goes through the basket, everything else can look pretty good.
It happened to Pleasant Valley's boys basketball team Friday night.
Sparked by seven 3-pointers from junior Ryan Dolphin and senior Matt Mickle, PV extended its win streak to eight games with a convincing 51-33 triumph over Class 4A 10th-ranked North Scott in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at PV High School.
“When you’re making shots, it becomes contagious,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “The guys felt good tonight."
Points usually are at a premium when the Spartans and Lancers square off. North Scott beat PV 38-30 earlier in the season.
“I was anticipating first to 30 tonight,” Hillman admitted.
It appeared that way early, with the Spartans up 6-5 at the end of the first quarter.
PV (9-2, 7-2 MAC) eventually warmed up and seized control of the contest with 14 straight points and a 18-1 flurry in the second half.
Dolphin led the Spartans with 16 points, including three 3s during that game-changing run. Mickle knocked in three treys as PV turned a 23-19 lead into a 41-20 advantage early in the fourth quarter.
In the teams’ previous meeting at The Pit, Dolphin and Mickle were a combined 3-for-15. They were 9 of 18 in this one.
“My teammates and coaches have really been telling me to shoot the ball with confidence,” Dolphin said. “Don’t let a missed shot get in the way of the next one.
“(Jacob) Townsend draws a lot of attention and a lot of guys collapse on him. So when we’re hitting threes, our offense is so much better.”
The Spartans failed to reach 50 points in any of their first four games, with losses to North Scott and Davenport Assumption.
Since then, PV has eclipsed 50 in four of its last seven games.
“We’ve playing really well right now,” Mickle said. “We’ve come a long way from where we started, but we’re not where we can be yet. We just need to keep working and keep grinding to reach our full potential.”
Besides PV’s pinpoint accuracy from beyond the arc, it forced North Scott (8-3, 6-3) into 10 turnovers and came up with several key offensive rebounds. PV finished with a 22-12 rebounding advantage.
“They got a lot of loose balls in scramble situations, made the extra pass and hit shots,” Lancers coach Shamus Budde said. “That killed us there in the second half.
“We didn’t rotate out of those scramble situations very well. Give them credit. Some of their role guys have really stepped up and shot it really well the last couple of weeks. We need to do a better job of finishing plays and not giving them second chances.”
Landon Eiland had 14 points, including all nine of North Scott’s points in the second quarter. Oliver Hughes finished with eight on just four shot attempts.
“It wasn’t perfect defensively, but I do think we made things hard for them,” Hillman said. “We contested shots and didn’t give them too many clean looks.”
That defense has been a fixture for the Spartans.
Even on sub-par shooting nights, which happened frequently early in the season, PV has overcome it and now finds itself one game out of the conference lead behind Assumption.
“We have the confidence now we can guard, and the kids don’t feel pressure offensively,” Hillman said. “It isn’t on their shoulders to go bang five 3-pointers. And on nights when they do go in, we’re going to be really good. But if it doesn’t, we’re still going to have a chance to win the game.”
PV has Assumption, Davenport North and Davenport West in its next three conference games, all teams in the upper half of the league.
“We’re definitely trending in the right direction,” Dolphin said. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence and we keep getting better. We feel like we can beat anybody right now.”