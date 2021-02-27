Big second-half surge carries Camanche back to state

MUSCATINE — The last time Josh Davis saw his father was at the Iowa boys’ state basketball tournament last March. Soon after Camanche played at Wells Fargo Arena, his father died at age 62.
So after Camanche secured a second consecutive trip to the state tournament Saturday night at Muscatine High School, Davis had some emotion in his voice.
“It has been a long year,” Davis said following his team's 58-38 win over West Burlington. “It was on my mind a lot today, how proud of these guys he was, how much he would have loved them.”
It was a coaching decision by Davis that turned the Class 2A substate final game in his team’s favor.
Trailing by seven points in the third quarter, the Indians went into a 2-2-1 zone press and the result could not have turned out any better.
Camanche exploded for 27 of the game’s next 29 points to collect its third state tournament trip in six years.
“(The 2-2-1) was the game,” Davis admitted.
“We went into that press and they couldn’t handle it very well,” Camanche senior Zayne Feller said. “We kept getting steals and it allowed us to go on a big run.”
Davis said the Indians used that 2-2-1 some early in the season. Once injuries and COVID-19 impacted his team’s depth, Camanche went away from it.
“It has always been in our back pocket,” junior Mike Delzell said. “We still work on it all the time to keep it fresh in case we need it.”
West Burlington’s aggressiveness and quickness on the perimeter gave Camanche fits.
Camanche was having trouble scoring in the half-court and its defense was having difficulty getting stops.
The Falcons (16-7) snatched a 30-21 lead a little more than two minutes into the third quarter. After Feller followed with a basket, Davis called timeout and implemented the press.
“It just flipped the game right away,” junior Zach Erwin said. “They got a little flustered and we got some easy layups.”
Camanche (18-6) scored 13 consecutive points, allowed a basket and then tallied 14 more in a row to seize control. Delzell buried two 3s in that stretch, the only deep balls the Indians hit all night.
“On a night we didn’t shoot well, he hit some big ones,” Davis said. “He’s so capable, I think he's one of the best shooters in the state. We really needed them tonight.”
It wasn’t the 49-point runaway last year’s substate final win was over the Falcons, but the Indians could still empty their bench in the final minute and savor the accomplishment.
Camanche will play Western Christian in a quarterfinal at noon on March 9.
“We’ve battled through a lot of adversity,” Feller said. “I think a lot of people counted us out, but we never doubted ourselves.”
Feller led the Indians with 18 points and six rebounds while Erwin finished with 17 points and Delzell had 10. Camanche was 20 of 24 at the foul line compared to 4 of 5 for West Burlington.
“We came out in the first half and didn’t play our best basketball,” Delzell said. “We knew that and knew what they were about. We’ve been a second-half team all year so we weren’t worried.
“We knew what we had to do.”
Camanche made it to the state semifinal round a year ago. Even with the loss of three all-staters from that team and the vast number of injuries this season, Davis believes his team is one to reckon with in Des Moines.
The Indians haven’t lost to a 2A team this year with their full roster. In fact, Camanche’s only 2A defeat is to West Branch when it was without Erwin in late December because of a broken wrist.
“We dropped out of the rankings early, had a lot of injuries and a lot of stuff to overcome,” Delzell said. “It feels good to show people Camanche basketball isn’t down this year.