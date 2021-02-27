Big second-half surge carries Camanche back to state

MUSCATINE — The last time Josh Davis saw his father was at the Iowa boys’ state basketball tournament last March. Soon after Camanche played at Wells Fargo Arena, his father died at age 62.

So after Camanche secured a second consecutive trip to the state tournament Saturday night at Muscatine High School, Davis had some emotion in his voice.

“It has been a long year,” Davis said following his team's 58-38 win over West Burlington. “It was on my mind a lot today, how proud of these guys he was, how much he would have loved them.”

It was a coaching decision by Davis that turned the Class 2A substate final game in his team’s favor.

Trailing by seven points in the third quarter, the Indians went into a 2-2-1 zone press and the result could not have turned out any better.

Camanche exploded for 27 of the game’s next 29 points to collect its third state tournament trip in six years.

“(The 2-2-1) was the game,” Davis admitted.

“We went into that press and they couldn’t handle it very well,” Camanche senior Zayne Feller said. “We kept getting steals and it allowed us to go on a big run.”