Big third quarter lifts Assumption past pesky Fairfield

Less than two minutes into Monday’s game and with its team leading by five, the Assumption student section started chanting, “This one’s over.”

And though Assumption did score the first 10 points of the game, Fairfield gave the Class 3A No. 3 Knights a bit more of a test in the first half before Assumption pulled away to a 69-45 substate-opening win at Assumption High School.

The Knights used a 27-11 third quarter to put the game away after leading 33-24 at halftime. The Knights host Mount Pleasant, 68-49 winners over Washington, Thursday at 7 p.m.

"I think we kind of got a little full of ourselves, a little overconfident, like, we're already up 10-0, this is going to be a cakewalk," said senior Sean Peeters, who opened the game on a personal 10-0 run before finishing with 35 points and six rebounds. "Hats off to Fairfield, they didn't give up or back down for a single second, they continued to play hard the whole game.

"I think it was kind of a wake-up call. Postseason, you can't take any team or any game for granted."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There wasn't any fiery halftime speech in the Assumption (18-4) locker room, just a reminder of what makes the Knights tick.