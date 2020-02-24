Big third quarter lifts Assumption past pesky Fairfield

Less than two minutes into Monday’s game and with its team leading by five, the Assumption student section started chanting, “This one’s over.”
And though Assumption did score the first 10 points of the game, Fairfield gave the Class 3A No. 3 Knights a bit more of a test in the first half before Assumption pulled away to a 69-45 substate-opening win at Assumption High School.
The Knights used a 27-11 third quarter to put the game away after leading 33-24 at halftime. The Knights host Mount Pleasant, 68-49 winners over Washington, Thursday at 7 p.m.
"I think we kind of got a little full of ourselves, a little overconfident, like, we're already up 10-0, this is going to be a cakewalk," said senior Sean Peeters, who opened the game on a personal 10-0 run before finishing with 35 points and six rebounds. "Hats off to Fairfield, they didn't give up or back down for a single second, they continued to play hard the whole game.
"I think it was kind of a wake-up call. Postseason, you can't take any team or any game for granted."
There wasn't any fiery halftime speech in the Assumption (18-4) locker room, just a reminder of what makes the Knights tick.
"We didn't need to do anything crazy, we just needed to be more sound defensively," Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "Let's be honest, we have to be ready to guard and our defense leads to our offense. When we get stops and we're getting defensive rebounds, we're a really tough out."
Peeters opened the game with that 10-0 run before Carter Ferrel put the Trojans (2-20) on the board with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first quarter. Peeters scored Assumption’s first 14 points for the team before Dayne Hodge hit a 3 and Matt Tallman a 2 to put Assumption up 19-8 with 1:53 left in the quarter.
The Trojans answered with a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 19-15 at the end of the quarter and kept the deficit to within seven points before Assumption ended the half on a 4-0 run to take a 33-24 lead.
Peeters had 17 points in the third quarter and didn't play in the fourth quarter. Hodge added 12 points and had six rebounds while Noah Mack scored eight.
Nathan Whitney led the Trojans with 10 points and J.J. Lane had eight.