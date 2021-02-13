Big third quarter lifts Galesburg boys past Geneseo

Led by its guard tandem of sophomore Bristol Lewis and junior Anthony Pierce, Geneseo drained six of 12 shots from 3-point range in the final eight minutes, with Lewis knocking down three treys and scoring 14 of his game-high 22 points in that span.

"When you're making shots, you can do some things," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "We had a stretch early where we weren't making our shots, but Galesburg is a good team, and we were still able to compete with them."

Pierce (16 points) also had a pair of fourth-quarter treys. Coupled with the shooting of Lewis and a 3-ball from Kyle Traphagan, the Leafs cut Galesburg's lead down to single digits at 64-55 with 43.4 seconds remaining. A Lewis trey with 23 seconds left closed the gap to 66-58.

Ultimately, though, the Silver Streaks' third quarter outburst proved to be the difference after the hosts had closed a nine-point deficit down to 24-20 at halftime on a late Lewis 3-pointer.

"We dug ourselves a big hole," said Storm, who also got nine rebounds from Lewis, with Traphagan adding seven points and four rebounds. P.J. Moser added five boards and junior reserve Thomas Henson had eight points.