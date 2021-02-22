Bloom basket lifts Sabers in OT

“Everybody stepped up on defense, did their job and we got it done,’’ Bloom said. “The scout team had us ready for them. They get the credit. They had us ready to play defense the way we needed to play it to get the win.’’

Shawn Gilbert, who led Central DeWitt with 14 points, forced the overtime when he hit the second of two free throws with :45 to play in regulation to tie the game at 45.

CPU turned the ball over at midcourt on the ensuing possession, but Gilbert missed a shot to win the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

The first points in overtime came when Bloom hit one of two free throws with 2:32 remaining to give Central DeWitt a 46-45 lead.

The teams traded scores the rest of the way, the lead changing hands six times before Bloom’s basket erased a 51-50 lead the Stormin’ Pointers had taken on a Johannes basket with :51 to go.

“We knew we were going to have to earn it,’’ Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said. “CPU had played Mount Vernon, Beckman and Solon, all good teams in their division in the WAMAC, tough lately. We had to be ready to go.’’

That wasn’t an issue.