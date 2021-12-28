Bloomington Central Catholic routs Annawan 70-32

Bloomington Central Catholic earned a convincing 70-32 win over Annawan on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Bloomington Central Catholic made the first move by forging a 26-12 margin over Annawan after the first quarter.
The Saints opened an enormous 40-25 gap over the Braves at the half.
The Saints took control in the third quarter with a 60-32 advantage over the Braves.
Lede AI Sports Desk
