Bloomington Central Catholic routs Annawan 70-32
Bloomington Central Catholic earned a convincing 70-32 win over Annawan on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Bloomington Central Catholic made the first move by forging a 26-12 margin over Annawan after the first quarter.

The Saints opened an enormous 40-25 gap over the Braves at the half.

The Saints took control in the third quarter with a 60-32 advantage over the Braves.

