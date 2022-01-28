Blowout: Easton Valley puts together statement win over Prince Of Peace Prep 65-31

Easton Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 65-31 win against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in Iowa boys basketball action on January 28.
Cayden Deardorff had 17 points for the River Hawks, who had 12 players score in the game.
In recent action on January 22, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Winfield-Mt Union and Preston Easton Valley took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 21 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. Click here for a recap
