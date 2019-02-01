The Davenport Central boys basketball might not get a steal or turnover in every defensive situation.
But the constant defensive pressure wears teams down to nothing by the end of the game. The Class 4A fifth-ranked Blue Devils used that strategy to perfection against a beat-up Davenport Assumption team that resulted in a 76-63 victory in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Friday night.
The Knights actually handled the pressure fairly well in the first half, only losing five turnovers and none were live-ball turnovers which usually allow the Blue Devils (13-2 overall, 10-2 MAC) to get out and score off those turnovers.
But by the early part of the third quarter, things started to turn as Central's relentless full-court pressure and trapping defense took its toll. Assumption went from being down just 35-25 at halftime to trailing 58-43 by the end of the third quarter.
Central created eight turnovers in the third quarter, six of which were steals. Those turnovers translated in 10 points off easy baskets, which helped the visitors pad their lead.
The prettiest of which came when an Amari Porter steal and quick pass led to a thunderous dunk and three-point play from Keshawn Pegues which gave Central its biggest lead of the game at 54-39 with 1 minute, 16 seconds left in the third quarter. Pegues had 13 of his team-high 22 points in the second half and also finished with nine rebounds.
"We just kept up the pressure the whole game, and it started to wear them down," Pegues said. "Those (turnovers) helped lead to breakout baskets. That is our mentality, just play hard and keep after teams."
The Knights (8-7, 6-6) came into the game already a man down. Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said starting senior guard Ray Kotula suffered a leg injury in practice and is out for an undetermined amount of time. Without a key ball handler, a short Assumption bench got even shorter. Things got worse during the game as well as key reserve Adam Quested, who started in Kotula's place, suffered a knee injury late in the third quarter and did not return. Fitzpatrick was not sure after the game the severity of Quested's injury.
Without some experienced ball-handlers, most of the duty trying to bring the ball up the floor fell to Dylan Peeters. Peeters tried the best he could and scored a game-high 30 points, including making 14 of his 17 free-throw attempts. Sean Peeters chipped in another 20 points for the hosts, but the other seven players who saw action for Assumption combined for just 13 points. Anthony Valainis did have a game-high 13 rebounds.
Fitzpatrick said he was proud of how his team battled but without Kotula and a short bench it was too big of a hill to climb against a team like Central that gives you no room to breathe offensively.
"It is organized chaos and (Central) is long and athletic. It's what they do and they are really good at it," he said. "As the game goes on, it just wears you down. It's the deflections and all that stuff, it adds up. Our kids played our hearts out and from the first game we played against them until now, there is a lot of improvement."
Emarion Elliis contributed 14 points for Central and Kaiden Phillips added another 12 points for the winners. Phillips gave the Blue Devils a nice lift in the second quarter, scoring eight points to help the Blue Devils gain their 10-point lead at the half.
"(Phillips) hit some big shots for us in some big spots," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "But I was happy with our effort. We did a good job of getting after it the whole game. We shared the ball pretty well and the game plan was to try and wear (Assumption) down and I thought we did that."