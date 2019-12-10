Blue Devils cruise to first win of season

With higher expectations this season, the 0-2 start to the season did not sit well with the Davenport Central boys basketball team.
Unfortunately city rival Davenport North bore the brunt of that frustration on Tuesday night as the Blue Devils jumped on the Wildcats early and rolled to a 75-41 win in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Behind a suffocating full-court press, the Blue Devils (1-2, 1-0) forced eight turnovers in the first quarter and got going offensively behind junior guard John Miller and junior forward Emarion Ellis. Ellis had six first-quarter points and Miller added another seven points as Central led 19-10 after the first quarter.
Behind baskets, including dunks from Kaiden Phillips, from Amari Porter and Dajion Greer, the visitors kept pouring it on in the second quarter and eventually led 38-15 at halftime. North (1-3, 0-1) would get no closer in the second half.
Miller finished with 21 points, four assists and three steals for Central. Ellis added 17 points and 12 rebounds while Phillips finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Eight of Phillips' points came on dunks. Porter finished with 14 points and three steals for the winners.
But it was Central's defense that got the offense going, according to Miller. North could not find hardly any offensive room to maneuver as drives in the lane were shut down and every shot was challenged. The Wildcats barely shot 30 percent from the field and finished the game with 17 turnovers.
"We just had to go and pick it up, especially after the rough start (to the season)," Miller said. "We really had to click. We had to keep rolling downhill and never let up the entire game."
While North was having trouble finding driving space, Miller was getting past his defender and hitting jumpers in the lane or dishing off to Ellis or Phillips. Ellis also made strong moves to the basket, getting ten of his points in the paint. Ellis had eight boards in the first half, including five on the defensive end that helped the Blue Devils get their running game going.
"When somebody does something good on defense, it gets everybody going," Miller said. "We can get a lot of spark off of (defensive plays)."
The 23-point halftime lead seemed to take the life out of the Wildcats. Jayden Houston had 16 points and eight rebounds for the hosts but him and fellow starter Jamal Litt both eventually fouled out. Litt had six points and four rebounds himself but no other North player had more than five points.
"Hopefully, a performance like this will get us going," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "We played two solid teams to start the season but we did not get as much offensive production out of everyone in those games. Tonight, everyone was able to contribute on the offensive side."