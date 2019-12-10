Blue Devils cruise to first win of season

"We just had to go and pick it up, especially after the rough start (to the season)," Miller said. "We really had to click. We had to keep rolling downhill and never let up the entire game."

While North was having trouble finding driving space, Miller was getting past his defender and hitting jumpers in the lane or dishing off to Ellis or Phillips. Ellis also made strong moves to the basket, getting ten of his points in the paint. Ellis had eight boards in the first half, including five on the defensive end that helped the Blue Devils get their running game going.

"When somebody does something good on defense, it gets everybody going," Miller said. "We can get a lot of spark off of (defensive plays)."

The 23-point halftime lead seemed to take the life out of the Wildcats. Jayden Houston had 16 points and eight rebounds for the hosts but him and fellow starter Jamal Litt both eventually fouled out. Litt had six points and four rebounds himself but no other North player had more than five points.

"Hopefully, a performance like this will get us going," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "We played two solid teams to start the season but we did not get as much offensive production out of everyone in those games. Tonight, everyone was able to contribute on the offensive side."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.