Blue Devils make winning plays late to stave off River Kings

When the Clinton boys basketball team made its first surge in the second half Wednesday night, Donovan Wakefield answered for Davenport Central.

When the River Kings made their second charge late in the game, Niiziar Rogers delivered the emphatic dagger.

Rogers, saddled with foul trouble for much of the game, scored consecutive baskets with less than 90 seconds remaining to spur Central past Clinton 66-60 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at George Marshall Gymnasium.

"I couldn't get up as many shots as I usually would to get my rhythm going," said Rogers, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds, "but I've been in that situation before playing basketball. I just had to keep my composure and knew when I got in there late what I had to do and lock in."

Clinton sophomore Lucas Weiner scored on a post move to square the game at 60 with 1 minute, 57 seconds left.

Rogers scored on the ensuing trip in the lane. After a Clinton missed shot, Rogers threw down a dunk in transition to make it a four-point game.

"We did a good job of keeping our composure and got a couple easy shots there," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "We worked the ball a lot better."