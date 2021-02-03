Blue Devils make winning plays late to stave off River Kings

When the Clinton boys basketball team made its first surge in the second half Wednesday night, Donovan Wakefield answered for Davenport Central.
When the River Kings made their second charge late in the game, Niiziar Rogers delivered the emphatic dagger.
Rogers, saddled with foul trouble for much of the game, scored consecutive baskets with less than 90 seconds remaining to spur Central past Clinton 66-60 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at George Marshall Gymnasium.
"I couldn't get up as many shots as I usually would to get my rhythm going," said Rogers, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds, "but I've been in that situation before playing basketball. I just had to keep my composure and knew when I got in there late what I had to do and lock in."
Clinton sophomore Lucas Weiner scored on a post move to square the game at 60 with 1 minute, 57 seconds left.
Rogers scored on the ensuing trip in the lane. After a Clinton missed shot, Rogers threw down a dunk in transition to make it a four-point game.
"We did a good job of keeping our composure and got a couple easy shots there," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "We worked the ball a lot better."
After seven consecutive losses to begin the season, Central has won two of its last three.
Tracy Hayslett led four Blue Devils (2-8, 2-8) in double figures with 16 points while Wakefield finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Kaden Johnson chipped in 13 points.
"Our chemistry has gotten a lot better," Wakefield said. "We just need to keep pushing. We're not 100%, but we're getting closer."
Clinton (1-13, 1-10) did plenty of good things in the game.
The River Kings had three players in double figures — Jai Jensen (17 points), Isiah Struve (17) and Treveon Bailey (12). Logan Mulholland also gave them a lift off the bench.
Coach Troy Ersland's team rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half to take a 43-42 lead on Jensen's three-point play late in the third quarter.
"I was really proud of the effort," Ersland said. "I didn't know what our energy level would be after we played (Tuesday night) at Bettendorf.
"We've been waiting for that team effort and we did it for four quarters, something we've struggled to do. Those four guys did a really nice job."
Once Clinton took the lead, Wakefield answered with the next seven points to give Central a 49-45 advantage.
The Blue Devils stretched the lead to seven midway through the fourth quarter before the River Kings retaliated and eventually squared the game at 60.
Central, though, had the final answer.
"(Wakefield) and (Rogers) have the most experience on our team," Wurdinger said. "Niiziar can do a lot of different things for us, has great body control and is pretty explosive.
"We just need to keep progressing and keep building with this team."
For Clinton, it is about putting itself in this position more frequently. The River Kings have lost eight games by 15 points or more.
"It is hard to learn how to win if you haven't won a lot of games," Ersland said. "It is credit to these guys they're still competing. I know what our record is, but we just keep preaching to them to put four quarters together and see what happens.
"They're starting to jell a little bit and trust each other. That's a good thing."
Girls basketball
Davenport Central 49, Clinton 40: Acorianna Lard had 14 points to lead three Central players in double figures in Wednesday's conference win over Clinton at Yourd Gymnasium.
Central (4-6, 3-6) outscored Clinton 15-8 in the second quarter to build an eight-point halftime lead. Bria Clark finished with 11 points and Adriauna Mayfield had 10 for Central, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Emma Riessen had 10 points and Mackenzie Cooley closed with nine for Clinton (0-13, 0-11).