For the first time since 2007, the Davenport Central boys basketball team has opened the season with five straight wins.
The fifth-ranked team in Class 4A improved to 5-0 with a 67-47 rout of visiting Clinton inside George Marshall Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
It’s been quite the turnaround since last winter, when the Blue Devils won just five games during their entire 2017-18 campaign.
“This feels pretty good, especially after last year,” said senior forward Josh English, who scored a career-high 17 points in Tuesday’s win. “Last year was a bad year, so we wanted to bounce back. All summer we worked very hard. We were in the gym and focused on having a better year than last year.”
Central, which also improved to 3-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, employed a full-court press that frustrated Clinton into 24 turnovers in the contest.
“We wanted to press, and we wanted to get steals and get layups,” English said.
The Blue Devils led by as many as 13 points midway through the second quarter, but Clinton’s L.J. Henderson scored the final three baskets of the first half to trim the Central lead to seven points at the break.
Clinton (1-3, 1-2 MAC) pulled within three points on a Henderson free throw with 3:43 left in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils forced four straight River King turnovers en route to an 11-0 run that put the game away for good. Kaiden Phillips, who scored a game-high 19 points to lead Central, had six points in the run.
“They did a good job with the tempo,” Central head coach Craig Wurdinger said of Clinton. “They kind of made it a half-court game and kind of frustrated us. Then once we got a few steals and got things rolling, we felt more comfortable as a team.”
Bret Myli had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Clinton. Henderson finished with 13 points. But no other River King finished with more than four points.
Clinton head coach Troy Ersland said that even though his team lost, it gained some good experience playing against a quality opponent.
“I was really proud of our effort,” he said. “We haven’t been in these types of games where we’re close or we’re leading. At the end of the game, I told the kids that we had the fifth-ranked team in the state within three points on their home floor. So we really competed. We just had a dry spell on offense, and they took advantage of that.”
Even though his team is off to its best start in over a decade, Wurdinger said his Blue Devils still have a lot of room for improvement.
“We’re off to a good start, but I didn’t think tonight we played real sharp,” he said. “We were kind of sluggish tonight. We’ve got some work to do.”