Blue Devils stick together, end Lancers' streak

ELDRIDGE — A little teamwork went a long way Friday night for the Davenport Central boys basketball team.

The Blue Devils started fast, stuck to their plan and were rewarded with a 64-56 victory at North Scott which knocked the Lancers out of a share of first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

The win avenged an earlier 66-45 loss to North Scott.

“They got us pretty good the first time we played and we knew we had to come out strong from the start in this game," Central junior Tsuirad Moore said.

The Blue Devils accomplished that, leading 16-8 after one quarter, but the Lancers didn’t go quietly before having a seven-game win streak end as Central pulled away in the final quarter.

Moore scored nine of his 16 points — nearly 10 more than his season average — and Jamarion Readus had eight of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils extended the 39-36 lead they held through three quarters.

Central grew its advantage to 43-36 a little over a minute into the final quarter, using a basket by Moore and a putback by Maddox Sullivan to extend a lead which reached 46-38 when Readus drilled a 3-point basket with 5 minutes, 44 seconds remaining.

A three-point play by Drew Kilburg brought North Scott within 50-46 with 3:33 to play.

But, Brady Hanssen slid in from the left side for a lay-in and Tracy Hayslett knocked down a shot to leave Central in control 54-46 with 2:51 to play and the Lancers came no closer than seven points the remainder of the game.

Success for the Blue Devils began on the defensive end of the court.

Central limited North Scott to 14-of-33 shooting through three quarters and turned the Lancers over 15 times. The Blue Devils also helped themselves to a 34-28 advantage on the boards.

“After the first time around in the MAC, I think our guys have a better understanding of what it takes to compete at this level," Central coach Ryan Hill said. “Going on the road and coming into a hostile environment, we came out ready to go. It was a good team effort."

In addition to Readus and Moore, Anthony Gott finished with nine points on a pair of baskets in the third quarter.

Both came after Moore had broken a 29-29 tie with a jumper at the 5:57 mark.

Gott followed with a pair of baskets that extended one-point leads, giving Central (10-5, 8-4 MAC) an advantage which grew to 39-32 when Maddox Sullivan drove the right baseline and slammed home a shot with 2:16 to go in the quarter.

"We've got a lot of guys on this team who are basket getters and we need everybody to help us win," Moore said.

A pair of baskets by Drew Sacia, who came off the bench to score 14 for the Lancers, pulled North Scott within 39-36 heading into the final eight minutes.

While coach Dave McLaughlin liked the way the Lancers battled, he pointed to too many turnovers and giving up too many offensive rebounds as too much for North Scott to overcome.

“We haven’t practiced well lately and that carried over into the game," McLaughlin said. “… We talked a lot about not giving up offensive boards and not letting them get going in transition and they hurt us with both."

Kyler Gerardy led the Lancers (12-3, 9-3) with 16 points, including 14 in the final quarter. Kavon Phillips added 10 for North Scott.

"For the majority of the game, Central played better basketball than we did," McLaughlin said. "I felt like we got off to a decent start, put together a few good runs, but they answered them. They're playing well right now."