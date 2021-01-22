Bogan's shot gives Bulldogs first win

“When you run a set, kids tend to wait until the very last action, and to honest, that was all on TJ,” Clark said. “TJ made that play. It was not necessarily the shot we were looking for but he made a nice flash and his (defender) was on his high side and he just turned and went.”

Bogan said the play likely was looking for Carter Furness, who led Bettendorf with 19 points and already had made three 3-pointers in the game.

“Carter is capable of making big shots,” he said. “But I saw my chance and took it.”

Bettendorf had the lead and the Sabers had some miscommunication on the inbounds pass to try and get up the floor and committed a turnover. Furness then clinched the win with two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining.

“We have had plenty of adversity this season with injuries and COVID and school online and starting out 0-5,” Clark said. “It feels good to finally come into a locker room and see some smiling faces and breaking out (in celebration) after a win.”