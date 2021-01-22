Bogan's shot gives Bulldogs first win

The play was not drawn up for Bettendorf’s TJ Bogan, but Bogan made the right call at the right time.
Bogan hit a driving lay-up with 6.1 seconds left in Friday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against Central DeWitt to give the Bulldogs a lead and eventual 55-51 victory.
It was Bettendorf’s first win of the season as the Bulldogs improved to 1-5 overall with the same record in conference.
Bettendorf had trailed the visiting Sabers (5-7, 3-5 MAC) most of the contest but fought back to tie the game at 51 with 45 seconds remaining in regulation. After a timeout, the Bulldogs held for the final shot and Bogan found himself at the free-throw line and teammates cutting all around him, trying to get open.
Both Bogan and Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said the play was not necessarily built for Bogan to take the shot, but the junior made a quick decision with about nine seconds left. He took one quick step into the lane, got around his defender and banked in the go-ahead layup with his right hand.
“That was the most nervous I have ever been trying to make a layup,” Bogan said. “But when I saw it go in, it was the greatest feeling in the world. After we have lost some tough games, it feels good to finally get that win.”
Clark said Bogan made a smart decision not to wait too long to get a good shot up.
“When you run a set, kids tend to wait until the very last action, and to honest, that was all on TJ,” Clark said. “TJ made that play. It was not necessarily the shot we were looking for but he made a nice flash and his (defender) was on his high side and he just turned and went.”
Bogan said the play likely was looking for Carter Furness, who led Bettendorf with 19 points and already had made three 3-pointers in the game.
“Carter is capable of making big shots,” he said. “But I saw my chance and took it.”
Bettendorf had the lead and the Sabers had some miscommunication on the inbounds pass to try and get up the floor and committed a turnover. Furness then clinched the win with two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining.
“We have had plenty of adversity this season with injuries and COVID and school online and starting out 0-5,” Clark said. “It feels good to finally come into a locker room and see some smiling faces and breaking out (in celebration) after a win.”
Clark was not necessarily smiling to start the game as DeWitt put up 21 points in the first five and a half minutes of the game to race out to a 21-8 lead. After a spirited timeout, Bettendorf clamped down the rest of the game. The Bulldogs were down five to seven points most the game but made their final push in the fourth quarter, coming back from a 49-42 deficit with 6:44 remaining.
The Bulldogs got big defensive plays from Bogan, Maurice Wynn and Landon Butler. Darquez Hollingshed and Jackson Gross also helped keep the Sabers’ big man Shawn Gilbert in check in the post. Gilbert had 13 points and nine rebounds but only two points after halftime.
Wynn and Butler led Bettendorf with three steals each for the game as Bettendorf forced five turnovers in the final quarter and held the visitors to 2-for-11 shooting in the final eight minutes to rally.
“The happy part for me and the team is there are plenty of lessons to learn and we still won,” Clark said. “They finally figured out we were close to a win and hungry for it. They went out and got it.”
Bogan finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Wynn added 11 points for the winners as well. John McConohy had 11 points and nine rebounds for Central DeWitt and Matthew Watters finished with eight points for the Sabers.