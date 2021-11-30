Bombers blast off in second half to top Geneseo

GENESEO — The Geneseo boys' basketball team was hoping to play streak-stopper ahead of Friday night's Western Big 6 opener.
Facing a Macomb team that had not lost since the end of the 2019-20 prep campaign, the Maple Leafs wanted to regain momentum before traveling to face an unbeaten Rock Island club in their ’21-22 conference debut.
Instead, it was the Bombers keeping their winning streak going while sending the Leafs to their third consecutive loss by using a 16-0 second-half run to pull away to a 64-32 victory here Tuesday night.
Now 6-0, Macomb has reeled off 20 consecutive victories after going 14-0 in a pandemic-shortened ’20-21 campaign. Meantime, Geneseo falls to 2-3 after having won its first two games of the new year.
"Our effort and energy were not there tonight, even from the start in a first half where we were more competitive," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "We knew Macomb is a team that likes to be patient on offense, and we wanted to make them uncomfortable.
"Instead, they were very comfortable. We were trying to get them to do something different, but we didn't have the energy to do it."
Geneseo opened the game strong with a 6-2 start as 6-foot-4 senior forward Nathan VanDeWoestyne hit three straight shots to score six of his eight points in the opening quarter.
Even after Macomb used a bucket by Connor Watson in the closing seconds of the first to close the gap to 8-7, the Leafs answered by going up 12-9 early in the second quarter on buckets by Bristol Lewis and Tayt Hager. But in a sign of things to come, the Bombers rattled off eight straight to go up 17-12.
A three-point play by Lewis closed the gap to 17-15 with 1:51 left before halftime, but Macomb scored five points in the final minute to go up 22-15 at intermission.
"We had a slow half to start," said Macomb senior forward Caden Mainland. "Coach (head coach Jeremy Anderson) gave us some good words, and we went out in the second half and played our game."
With Mainland scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half, the Bombers indeed gained their second wind. A three-point play by Mainland with 3:38 left in the third quarter put them up by seven, and his bucket in the final seconds gave Macomb a 38-26 lead going into the fourth period.
Macomb scored the final six points of the third, then rattled off 10 straight to open the final quarter and take a commanding 48-26 lead. Despite the efforts of junior guard Bristol Lewis (16 points, eight rebounds), the Leafs were unable to recover.
"We missed so many layups and open shots, some of them were not even close," lamented Storm. "It seemed like we gave up on offense too early and often, and started trying to force things."
In addition to the efforts of Mainland, which included eight rebounds and two steals, the Bombers also got 16 points from senior guard Connor Hamm, 11 of which came in the first half. Watson added 14 points and seven boards.
"We don't let (the winning streak) get in our heads, or get cocky about it," said Mainland. "When we're not playing, we think about it. When it's time to play, we're 0-0 again."
Meantime, Storm hopes Tuesday's performance is an eye-opener for his club before it heads to the Rock Island Fieldhouse to open its Big 6 schedule on Friday.
"Maybe this is the perfect game," he stated. "The guys know if we don't show up to compete against Macomb, we're not going to do it against Rock Island. Maybe this is a blessing in disguise."