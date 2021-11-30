Bombers blast off in second half to top Geneseo

Even after Macomb used a bucket by Connor Watson in the closing seconds of the first to close the gap to 8-7, the Leafs answered by going up 12-9 early in the second quarter on buckets by Bristol Lewis and Tayt Hager. But in a sign of things to come, the Bombers rattled off eight straight to go up 17-12.

A three-point play by Lewis closed the gap to 17-15 with 1:51 left before halftime, but Macomb scored five points in the final minute to go up 22-15 at intermission.

"We had a slow half to start," said Macomb senior forward Caden Mainland. "Coach (head coach Jeremy Anderson) gave us some good words, and we went out in the second half and played our game."

With Mainland scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half, the Bombers indeed gained their second wind. A three-point play by Mainland with 3:38 left in the third quarter put them up by seven, and his bucket in the final seconds gave Macomb a 38-26 lead going into the fourth period.

Macomb scored the final six points of the third, then rattled off 10 straight to open the final quarter and take a commanding 48-26 lead. Despite the efforts of junior guard Bristol Lewis (16 points, eight rebounds), the Leafs were unable to recover.