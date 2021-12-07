Borbeck, Spartans sock Lancers in MAC opener

Usually when North Scott and Pleasant Valley get together on the basketball court, it is a slog. In recent years, the winning team frequently fails to reach 40 points.
That was not the case Tuesday night.
Fueled by 11 made 3-pointers and a 21-point first half from Connor Borbeck, PV drilled Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorite North Scott 71-43 in the league opener at PV High School.
“We’re shooters,” Borbeck said. “We move the ball well and our teammates make the best shot for others.”
How rare is 71 points for PV in a game? It was just the third time it has happened in the last 94 games, with the other two occasions coming against Clinton a year ago and Burlington in January 2018.
Borbeck finished with a career-high 26 points, Joel Lawlor chipped in 14 and six other Spartans scored in the game.
“You take our defense, combine it with a team that can score 71 points like that, it makes us a really tough team to guard and beat,” Lawlor said.
This one turned lopsided in a hurry.
PV (2-0, 1-0) scored the game’s first seven points and 32 of the first 37. Borbeck had 18 points before North Scott (1-1, 0-1) made its second field goal of the game midway through the second quarter.
“It felt good off the hand all night,” Borbeck said. “Everything felt like it was going in even if I was off balance.”
The Spartans dominated in all phases. They shot 56% and outrebounded the Lancers 16-5 in the first half.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “They were a lot more physical than us. We gave up too many offensive boards, too many loose balls early and turned it over four or five times.
“We’ll learn from it.”
While shots were going in from every direction for the Spartans, PV coach Steve Hillman was more ecstatic about his team’s defense in the opening half.
North Scott didn’t even get off a shot in the game’s first 3½ minutes and didn’t reach double figures until about 90 seconds were left in the first half.
“The first 12 minutes defensively, with this group, that’s as good as they’re going to play defensively,” Hillman said. “When you make shots, it looks good offensively, but the thing we’re taking away from it as a coaching staff is the way we defended.
“It was a quicker-pace game and to hold them to single digits through 12 minutes, that set the tone. If we can guard like that, we’ll be hard to beat.”
The Spartans certainly have more offensive firepower than they've had in recent seasons.
Ryan Dolphin, who had 21 in the season opener against Iowa City Liberty and was the team’s top returning scorer, finished with eight points.
He didn’t need to score. Borbeck, Lawlor and Coy Kipper, who had seven points off the bench, handled that.
“They were really good tonight,” Budde said.
Lawlor said the Spartans were particularly motivated by the preseason poll from the coaches that had North Scott above them.
“We know we’re a better team than them,” Lawlor noted. “We had to come out and make a statement.”
Drew Kilburg had 13 points to lead the Lancers.
“We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of basketball, but they haven’t played a lot of basketball together and at this level,” Budde said. “We’ll figure it out.”
Hillman, who felt his team made a substantial leap from its season opener last week, said there is no time for his team to rest on an early-season win. PV travels to Assumption on Friday.
“On paper, (North Scott) and Assumption are the top two teams and we're playing them right off the bat,” he said. “If we don’t bring it Friday, this game is erased. We’ve got to go back to work and see what we can do Friday.”