Borbeck steps up to help Pleasant Valley boys roll

With Pleasant Valley losing one of its top scorers for the past few games, it presented a chance for senior Joey Borbeck to step in and fill the void.
Borbeck showed he can be up to the task, putting up a season-high 19 points to help the Class 4A 10th-ranked Spartans defeat Clinton on Tuesday night, 75-45.
Pleasant Valley (14-3 overall, 11-3 MAC) also maintained its top spot in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race by recording its highest offensive output of the season. Ryan Dolphin added 18 points, including four three-pointers and Jacob Townsend added 11 points and six rebounds. CJ Ragins chipped in eight points and seven boards.
But it was Borbeck that was the aggressor for the hosts, notching 14 of his 19 points in the paint. He also had nine rebounds, including five offensive boards. For good measure, he also had four steals on defense.
With Townsend, the team’s second-leading scorer, out the past few games for undisclosed reasons, Borbeck took on a more definitive role in the offense.
“We know that Jacob is one of our leading scorers but as a team we just needed to step up when he was gone,” Borbeck said. “It’s not going to be just one guy stepping up, so it was me tonight. My teammates were doing a good job of driving and kicking me the ball and I was there to finish it.”
On Borbeck’s eight field goals, he got assists on five of them as PV was able to carve up Clinton’s zone defense for 36 points in the paint. But Spartans coach Steve Hillman said Borbeck has done a good job with the offensive opportunity that has presented itself.
“That’s great for him,” Hillman said. “I think when Jacob was out, we leaned on Joey a little more and that just built up his confidence. You always hope that when you are missing a good player that other guys step up and take on that challenge and I think Joey and the rest of the guys have met that challenge. We do want good (offensive) balance and we are getting there.”
Dolphin helped PV go into halftime with a 39-22 lead by catching fire late in the first quarter and throughout the second period. The junior buried a 3-pointer late in the first quarter and then proceeded to nail all three of his 3-point attempts in the second quarter as the hosts put up 21 points in the second quarter. Dolphin also had four assists in the contest.
“Ryan can really get it cooking,” Hillman said. “I’m just glad he’s on our team.”
Ragins and Joel Lawlor each had six points in the third quarter as the winners eventually stretched the lead to 54-34 by the end of the third quarter.
The Spartans have won 13 of their past 14 games and are in good position to claim a MAC title. But it won’t be easy as PV travels to rival Bettendorf on Friday, then finishes up the regular season with two teams that are also playing strong down the stretch in Central DeWitt and Muscatine.
“We are definitely going to have to earn it,” Hillman said. “But I am very happy with where we are headed.”
Jai Jensen led Clinton (1-14, 1-11 MAC) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Treveon Bailey and Lucas Weiner each had 10 points for the River Kings. Isiah Struve had six points for Clinton as well.