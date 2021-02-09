Borbeck steps up to help Pleasant Valley boys roll

On Borbeck’s eight field goals, he got assists on five of them as PV was able to carve up Clinton’s zone defense for 36 points in the paint. But Spartans coach Steve Hillman said Borbeck has done a good job with the offensive opportunity that has presented itself.

“That’s great for him,” Hillman said. “I think when Jacob was out, we leaned on Joey a little more and that just built up his confidence. You always hope that when you are missing a good player that other guys step up and take on that challenge and I think Joey and the rest of the guys have met that challenge. We do want good (offensive) balance and we are getting there.”

Dolphin helped PV go into halftime with a 39-22 lead by catching fire late in the first quarter and throughout the second period. The junior buried a 3-pointer late in the first quarter and then proceeded to nail all three of his 3-point attempts in the second quarter as the hosts put up 21 points in the second quarter. Dolphin also had four assists in the contest.

“Ryan can really get it cooking,” Hillman said. “I’m just glad he’s on our team.”

Ragins and Joel Lawlor each had six points in the third quarter as the winners eventually stretched the lead to 54-34 by the end of the third quarter.