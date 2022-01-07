Bounces go North's way as Wildcats edge West in cross-ctown battle

KJ Lamonte nearly had disaster strike before he turned into the hero for the Davenport North High School boys basketball team on Friday night against Davenport West.
The sophomore had his pass deflected and almost stolen by the Falcons as the host Wildcats trailed 59-58 and were tying to pull out the Mississippi Athletic Conference barn-burner with 10 seconds left in regulation.
Luckily, teammate Kyren McNulty snagged the loose ball and found Lamonte near the home-team baseline. Lamonte then drove strong to the basket and scored with 2.1 seconds left to ultimately give his team the thrilling 60-59 victory over their cross-town rivals.
“I was thinking (when the pass was deflected) that I might have just cost us the game,” Lamonte said. “But when I got the ball back, I just looked at the rim and nobody was in front of me and I just went to the rim and put it in.”
Because of the deflection, West players were trying to control the loose ball before McNulty dove on the floor and found Lamonte. Unfortunately for the visitors, it also left every defender out of position as well.
“The ball just bounced their way and our guys were trying to get the ball,” West coach David Robinson said. “Sometimes it is the luck of the bounce. But it was great game between two teams that really wanted it.”
North (5-3 overall, 4-1 MAC) led most of the game behind 17 points from Lamonte and a double-double from Cade Guinn (11 points, 11 rebounds). Mike Lowery added 14 points for the winners as well.
The Wildcats were up 50-40 with just over four minutes to play. But that’s when the Falcons' full-court pressure and the play from Jermaine Gardner, Zach Paustian and NaZion Caruthers helped the visitors start to chip away. Paustian had seven of his 11 points in the final three minutes while Gardner and Caruthers also had big backcourt steals and baskets.
Before Lamonte’s final basket, the Wildcats made only one of their final eight field-goal attempts of the game and turned the ball over four times in the last half of the fourth quarter.
One wild sequence with 43 seconds left nearly cost the North the game. The Wildcats were up 58-55 and watched the Falcons miss four straight free throws at one point.
But West (4-5, 3-4) got the rebound on every single miss and Paustian made it 58-57 with a putback bucket. When Paustian missed an attempt to tie the game at 58 with 24 seconds left, Caruthers fought for the rebound with three other Wildcats and knocked the ball off a North player out-of-bounds.
Caruthers then took the inbounds pass, got a screen and scored his 10th point on a drive to the hoop with 15 seconds left to give West the 59-58 edge, which also sent the Falcon fans into a frenzy.
But Lowery beat the press and found Lamonte in the corner before the final intense sequence.
Gardner, who led West with 21 points, said this was the second time this season the Falcons lost in the final seconds after a mad scramble for a loose ball in a close game. The first time was to Central DeWitt.
“It’s tough to lose, but I like playing against Central and West, it’s a great atmosphere and there is a lot of energy going through the gym,” he said. “We played hard and got back, but those missed free throws really hurt us.”
The Falcons went 9 for 19 at the foul line for the game including those four misses in the final 43 seconds. Robinson added his team needs to cash in the 21 turnovers his team forced, as well, to end up on the winning side. Despite the turnover chances, West had just eight points off of those North mistakes.
“Our guys fought really hard the whole game and took the lead,” Robinson said. “In the end, we just have to be better at closing out games.”