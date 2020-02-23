Boys basketball: Illinois 1A/2A regional tournament preview

Class 2A
Mercer County regional
Tonight: No. 7 Sherrard vs. No. 11 Alleman, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville vs. No. 12 Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Rockridge vs. Sherrard/Alleman winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Orion vs. Mon-Rose/MerCo winner, 7 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.
Notes: Fresh from winning the outright title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, second-seeded Rockridge (25-5) now takes aim at its first regional championship since its 2A state runner-up finish in 2016, which capped a run of four straight regional titles, including a third-place state finish in '15. Rockridge played every other team here at least once, and has beaten all of them, including TRAC West sweeps of Orion (20-9) and Sherrard (15-15). ... Orion, which tied Fulton for second place in the Three Rivers West, is looking for back-to-back regional titles for the first time since winning three in a row from 2009-11. ...Mon-Rose (14-13) last struck regional gold in 2015. ... Alleman looks to put a 3-27 regular season behind it as the Pioneers shoot for their third regional crown in the last four years. ... Sherrard last won a title in '06. ... Mercer County (5-26) is seeking its first postseason hardware.
2A Rock Falls regional
Tonight: No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown vs. No. 9 West Carroll, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Rock Falls vs. No. 10 Riverdale, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Sterling Newman vs. E-P/West Carroll winner, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Knoxville vs. Rock Falls/Riverdale winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.
Notes: Top seeded Sterling Newman (25-5) looks to re-focus after finishing second to Kewanee in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division. Third-place state finishers in 1A two years ago, Newman is now aiming at its third consecutive regional crown and its fourth in the last five seasons. ... E-P (6-19) begins its bid for its first postseason hardware against a 7-22 West Carroll club in the first meeting of the season. ... Riverdale (6-24) looks for its first regional title since 2012.
Chillicothe IVC regional
Tonight: No. 7 Princeton vs. No. 10 Eureka, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Minonk Fieldcrest vs. No. 12 Bureau Valley, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 1 Kewanee vs. Princeton/Eureka winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday: No. 4 Chillicothe IVC vs. Fieldcrest/BV winner, 7 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Notes: Coming in with the momentum of its first-place finish in the Three Rivers East Division, Kewanee (27-4) has reeled off 16 straight wins since a 72-56 loss at Newman on Jan. 3 and now looks to lift its first regional-championship plaque since taking back-to-back titles in 2016 and '17. With a win on Tuesday, the Boilers would tie the program's single-season mark of 28 victories, set by Helmut Brockman's 1946-47 state-qualifying squad that finished 28-3.
Class 1A
Fulton regional
Tonight: No. 1 East Dubuque vs. No. 15 Morrison, 6 p.m.; No. 8 Galena vs. No. 11 Hanover River Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 4 Fulton vs. No. 14 Milledgeville, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Annawan vs. No. 13 Stockton, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: East Dubuque/Morrison winner vs. Galena/River Ridge winner, 6 p.m.; Fulton/Milledgeville winner vs. Annawan/Stockton winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.
Notes: Finishing 8-1 to win the Lincoln Trail Conference's regular-season championship, Annawan (23-8) is playing at a level higher than its No. 6 seed as it looks to win its fourth regional championship in the last five years, having placed second at the 1A state tournament two years ago. Annawan has not faced any of the other teams at this regional. ... The Steamers (21-9) are coming off earning a share of second place in the Three Rivers West with Orion, with Fulton falling 36-34 at Rockridge this past Friday in a game that would have earned it a title share with a victory over the Rockets. The Steamers last struck regional gold in 2001. ... Morrison's (9-20) bid for its first regional crown since '09 begins with the challenge of facing top-seeded East Dubuque (26-5).
Galva regional
Tonight: No. 8 Ridgewood vs. No. 11 ROWVA-Williamsfield, 7 p.m. Tuesday: No. 4 Abingdon-Avon vs. No. 15 Galva, 6 p.m.; No. 7 United vs. No. 13 Biggsville West Central, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Peoria Quest vs. Ridgewood/R-W winner, 6 p.m.; A-Town/Galva winner vs. United/West Central winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.
Notes: Finishing the regular season with a four-game winning streak, Ridgewood (20-11) earned itself a three-way share of second place in the Lincoln Trail Conference, finishing at 7-2 along with Princeville and Wethersfield. The Spartans topped ROWVA-Williamsfield 52-40 on Jan. 24, and also have wins against the other three LTC teams (Galva, United, West Central) here. ... The Red Storm (19-11) look to regain some momentum after finishing conference play with four straight losses; United had led the LTC standings going into the conference tournament earlier this month. ... Both Quest (19-7) and A-Town (22-7) appear to be the biggest obstacles to Ridgewood's and United's bids for their first postseason hardware.
Princeville regional
Tonight: No. 2 Princeville vs. No. 14 Stark County, 6 p.m.; No. 6 Elmwood vs. No. 9 Brimfield, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 3 Peoria Christian vs. No. 12 North Fulton, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Wethersfield vs. No. 10 Peoria Heights, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Princeville/Stark County winner vs. Elmwood/Brimfield winner, 6 p.m.; PC/North Fulton winner vs. Wethersfield/Peoria Heights winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.
Notes: LTC Tournament champion Princeville (27-4) will be a tough challenge as it begins its bid for its first regional title since 2009 on its home floor; the Princes will be equally motivated by a 67-66 OT loss to Mercer County this past Friday that cost them a share of the regular-season conference title. ... Wethersfield (21-10) had its hopes of at least an LTC title share dashed with a 54-53 loss to Princeville a week ago, and looks to re-focus on winning its third straight regional title. ... Peoria Christian (22-8) looks to be the biggest challenge for both the regional hosts and the Flying Geese.