Boys basketball: Illinois 1A/2A regional tournament preview

Class 2A

Notes: Fresh from winning the outright title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, second-seeded Rockridge (25-5) now takes aim at its first regional championship since its 2A state runner-up finish in 2016, which capped a run of four straight regional titles, including a third-place state finish in '15. Rockridge played every other team here at least once, and has beaten all of them, including TRAC West sweeps of Orion (20-9) and Sherrard (15-15). ... Orion, which tied Fulton for second place in the Three Rivers West, is looking for back-to-back regional titles for the first time since winning three in a row from 2009-11. ...Mon-Rose (14-13) last struck regional gold in 2015. ... Alleman looks to put a 3-27 regular season behind it as the Pioneers shoot for their third regional crown in the last four years. ... Sherrard last won a title in '06. ... Mercer County (5-26) is seeking its first postseason hardware.