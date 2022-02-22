BOYS BASKETBALL: Rebels finally find way past Camanche

As the final seconds of the Class 2A Sub State 6 semifinal ticked off the clock, Goose Lake Northeast freshman guard Gavin Kramer just held the ball and looked up to the overflow crowd of delirious Rebel fans. A smile soon broke out as did one on all the faces of the Rebels and they were well earned.

Backed by precision shooting from the floor and stingy defense that gave few if any clean looks to Camanche, the Rebels rolled into the Substate 6 boys final with a stunning 54-41 win over the Comets Tuesday night at Davenport Central's George Marshall Gym.

Northeast (16-8) will face unbeaten Mid Prairie, a 69-40 winner over West Burlington for a shot at the state finals. Camanche closed out a terrific season at 18-5.

“It was just awesome,” said Northeast coach Cris Nork as he relived the final seconds. “I am so proud of these kids. We played great team defense, we played great team offense, and I don’t know that could say anything more about this group.”

The Rebels stunned the Comets midway through the first quarter and seemed to have an answer for each time Camanche made a run.

“It just seemed like we would miss a layup and they would hit a 3 and that kept happening,” said Camanche coach Joshua Davis. “The second quarter I thought we played a little better. Then we hit them with a run in the third. But they kept hitting big shots.”

Camanche took its last lead at 6-5 with 4:43 to play in the opening quarter on a put back by Damarion Honaker (4 points) only to see the Rebels go on a run to take the lead back for good. Northeast answered with a 12-0 run that extended into the second quarter eventually settling at 17-6 before a Comets timeout.

“I just think we did what we do, better,” said Rebels senior Cade Hughes. “We lost to them twice during the regular season, so we came in with a bit of a chip on our shoulders to get this one tonight.”

You could say the chip was bigger than just this season. The Rebels had lost their last eight meetings with the Comets dating back to the 2018 season.

“We were talking about that last week in our game against Wilton,” Nork said. “I was nervous that night because I wanted to get to this game tonight. This game I was much more relaxed.”

When Camanche did make a run in the third quarter, it came from the play of junior Zane Wilk. Wilk scored five of his team-best 13 points in the third quarter as the Comets pulled to within 32-29 with 3:02 to play in the period.

Much like many other occasions on the night, a long missed 3-pointer turned into a run out for the Rebels that concluded an 8-2 run.

“They hit shots,” Davis said of the Rebels. “A layup miss always seemed to turn into a 3-pointer the other way.”

Northeast wrapped up this one with a crushing 14-4 run that extended well into the fourth quarter. Three straight possessions with a 3-pointer to open the period took the lead to its biggest at 45-33 and signaled the beginning of the end for Camanche.

“These guys had to battle through so much this season,” Davis said. “To lose Zach (Erwin) an all-state player, these guys just battled, and I feel sorry for them that we couldn’t have gotten this whole group together this season.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0