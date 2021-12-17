BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

“After dropping the game on Tuesday night, we focused on doing what we do, which is to capitalize on our size, speed and athleticism,” said Polite. “Our guards did an excellent job of aggressively defending their ball handlers and creating turnovers that led to buckets, and our big guys were committed to dominating on the boards, and in fact, we kept Alleman out of the paint for the most part.”

The first quarter of the game was a show of offensive force by the Rocks, as Coach Polite put 11 players on the floor in the period while running, and slam-dunking, to a 30-6 lead. Nimmers was virtually unstoppable in the quarter, scoring 18 points on 8 for 10 shooting.

The Rocky offensive surge did not slow down in the second period as Anderson scored eight points in the quarter, Beal added six points and four rebounds, and Brooks dropped six points. Polite again emptied his bench, but every player he put in the game displayed equal amounts of quickness, court sense and aggressiveness as Rock Island built the lead to 54-11 at the break.

With the game well in hand, Coach Polite was able to test many of his young players in game conditions, something that he knows will pay dividends as the season progresses.