BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.
Rock Island had won seven in a row before falling on the road to Normal Community on Tuesday night and the Pioneers were searching for their first win of the season.
The expectations proved correct.
The seriously over-matched Alleman squad was unable to put any kind of offensive threat together against Coach Marc Polite’s extremely quick and physical Rock Island team. Led by senior Amarion Nimmers, the Rocks rolled to an impressive 84-24 Western Big 6 victory.
Nimmers, who established a single-game Rock Island scoring record (45 points) last Saturday night, led all scorers with 26 points in less than one half of action in the blowout. Rocky senior starters Baker Beal (10 points, nine rebounds) and Marieon Anderson (12 points, five boards) also put-up solid numbers as the Rocks moved to 8-1, 4-0 in the league.
Coming off the bench for the Rocks, junior Quonterrion Brooks shined, controlling the offense with the second team and racking up 16 points while shooting 8-of-9 from the field.
“After dropping the game on Tuesday night, we focused on doing what we do, which is to capitalize on our size, speed and athleticism,” said Polite. “Our guards did an excellent job of aggressively defending their ball handlers and creating turnovers that led to buckets, and our big guys were committed to dominating on the boards, and in fact, we kept Alleman out of the paint for the most part.”
The first quarter of the game was a show of offensive force by the Rocks, as Coach Polite put 11 players on the floor in the period while running, and slam-dunking, to a 30-6 lead. Nimmers was virtually unstoppable in the quarter, scoring 18 points on 8 for 10 shooting.
The Rocky offensive surge did not slow down in the second period as Anderson scored eight points in the quarter, Beal added six points and four rebounds, and Brooks dropped six points. Polite again emptied his bench, but every player he put in the game displayed equal amounts of quickness, court sense and aggressiveness as Rock Island built the lead to 54-11 at the break.
With the game well in hand, Coach Polite was able to test many of his young players in game conditions, something that he knows will pay dividends as the season progresses.
“We had the opportunity to get everyone in the game, and honestly the players off the bench didn’t slow the offense down at all, and continued to apply maximum defensive pressure,” said Polite. “Quonterrion did a great job with his minutes in particular. It's great to see guys take advantage when they get playing time on the court.”
In spite of the lopsided score, the game featured several encouraging moments for Coach Larry Oronzio’s young Alleman team that fell to 0-6, 0-3 in WB6 action.
Junior Lincoln Dorsey had a solid overall game, with four points, including a 3-pointer from the corner and five rebounds, sophomore Daniel VanDeHeede (five points) engineered a very nice move off the dribble to score and convert the free throw to complete a three-point play, and junior Ethan Georlett led his team with seven points.
Both Rocky and the Pioneers are competing in the Genesis Shootout at Augustana’s Carver Center on Saturday. Alleman faces Davenport West in the morning matchup and Rock Island will square off with the undefeated Pleasant Valley Spartans at 6:30 p.m.