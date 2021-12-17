BOYS BASKETBALL: Wade helps muscle Bulldogs to tough win over Clinton

The jersey of Bettendorf sophomore Asher Wade said it all.
A couple of blood stains here and a few sweaty spots there were a perfect display of the lunch-pail effort that Wade and his Bulldog teammates put forth on Friday night in their home contest with Clinton.
“I don’t think it’s my blood” Wade said looking to see if he was, as he put it, leaking. “I am glad it is not mine.”
Wade came off the bench to contribute a season-best 15 points and added six rebounds to help the Bulldogs to a hard-fought 66-54 win over the River Kings in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest Friday night. Bettendorf (3-3, 2-2 MAC) has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
“Asher had a good night tonight on both sides of the court,” Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said of his 6-foot-7 center. “Clinton was trying to get the ball into their big. I thought Asher did a good job defending and scored some points for us.”
Wade contributed six big points as part of a 9-2 Bettendorf run to close out the first half. His offensive rebound and put back with 2:54 left before the half gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 26-24.
Bettendorf extended that lead to 35-30 at the break thanks to the boost from the bench including Everett Parker, Jaden Tyler and Spencer Del Vecchio.
“I thought our whole bench was good tonight,” Clark said. “It’s such a blessing to know you have guys that you know you can throw in there and contribute. The starters and everyone rallies around that. We saw it Tuesday night (in a 61-42 MAC win over Davenport Central) and we saw it again tonight.
The hosts started to pull away from Clinton in the third with a 9-2 run that built the margin to 46-37 with 2:10 left in the quarter. With the River Kings battling foul troubles, Wade took advantage inside scoring six more points to help break open the game.
“I have been working on this drill my coaches call the ‘Miken Drill’ where I take 40 shots left-handed then 40 right-handed all around the basket,” Wade said. “That has really helped me.”
Clinton (1-6, 1-3 MAC) refused to go away. The visitors got the margin down to six on more than one occasion in the fourth quarter, a putback by junior Lucas Weiner and a running lay up from Seth Dotterweich pulled the River Kings to within 55-49 with 3:40 left. But that was as close as they got.
“I think we have come a long way as a group to this point, but we still aren’t quite there yet,” said Clinton coach Andy Eberhart. “Getting Lucas and Jai (Jensen) in foul trouble hurt our rotation.”
The River Kings also played minus starter Colin Hammel which shortened their roster to just 10 players.
“We are at a point where we have to learn how to win,” Eberhart said. “These kids have put in a lot of hard work and they need to be rewarded with a win.”
Bettendorf pulled away for good in the final five minutes behind leading scorer Caden Wilkins. His 22 points led all scorers and his thunderous, breakaway dunk with 2:02 remaining moved the margin to double figures for good.
Weiner and Jensen led the scoring for Clinton with 15 points each.