Brimfield secures a win over Annawan 62-51

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Brimfield will take its 62-51 victory over Annawan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Brimfield and Annawan squared off with December 4, 2021 at Annawan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
