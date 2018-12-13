One is lanky and labeled an introvert. The other is sturdy and more an extrovert.
One has more of a guard skill set and maneuvers his way around a defense. The other is more a post and not afraid to plow through a defender.
One has blonde hair and is right-handed. The other has dark hair and is left-handed.
Dylan and Sean Peeters are brothers and the top two scorers on the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team going into Saturday’s 25th annual Genesis Shootout at the Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
“By just looking at them, you wouldn’t even think they were siblings,” Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said, “but when you get to know them, they have a lot of the same qualities — really intelligent, high character, reliable, hard-working and respectful. They are twin brothers in that manner.”
Separated by about 18 months, both have grade-point averages of at least 3.8. Both scored close to 30 on the ACT.
When Fitzpatrick took Assumption’s basketball team to watch the state tournament two years ago, Dylan spent the trip playing geography trivia.
“I’m not sure if he still can, but up until a couple months ago, Dylan could name every country in the world,” Sean said. “I have no idea how he ever did that.”
Both are passionate about basketball and have aspirations of playing beyond high school.
Dylan is a 6-foot-8 senior averaging 16.5 points and 6 rebounds per game. Sean is a 6-4 junior compiling 14 points and 5.8 caroms per contest.
Those two, along with senior Anthony Valainis, are the most experienced players on the Knights’ roster this season.
“At the time when you’re playing, I can get upset and annoyed with (Dylan),” Sean said. “Looking back on it, though, it definitely is something really cool and I'm glad I got the opportunity to play with my brother.”
Basketball has been Dylan’s primary sport since he was young. Sean was more into soccer at a young age, but shifted toward hoops in seventh grade.
“We’d always go in the driveway, shoot and throw each other lobs and fancy passes,” Dylan said. “It has been fun playing together and making memories.”
They’ve been through turbulent moments together.
Dylan missed time last season with a back injury. Sean broke his right foot as a freshman and fractured his left foot last season.
“We’ve never really had a chance to get in a rhythm playing with each other,” Dylan remarked, “but we’ve done a good job of being supportive for each other.”
Their father, Bernie, was a standout athlete at North Scott and football player at Luther College. He was in the CFL, had a tryout with the Chicago Bears and played rugby until he was about 50.
Their mom, Maria, is 6-1 and is a former Daniel. Billy and Joe Daniel, her nephews, were former basketball standouts at Assumption.
“We’ve been exposed to Assumption basketball for our whole lives,” Dylan said. “When you’re young, you definitely look up to those guys and see yourself playing for them in the future.”
When Fitzpatrick was hired, Joe Barrer — the former coach — alerted him of Dylan.
“He calls me and says, ‘Dylan Peeters is one of the better players in the Quad-Cities. You better make sure he’s coming to Assumption,’” Fitzpatrick said. “He came in and was this gangly, skinny skid but yet very skilled. You could see it was there.”
Dylan struggled in the weight room initially, but has worked tirelessly on improving his strength and explosiveness. Injuries have occurred with his rapid growth spurt.
“It has been a process,” Dylan said. “I wasn’t noticing any changes in my body as a freshman or sophomore year and it was kind of frustrating. In the last year or so, I’ve seen a change.”
Sean, conversely, came into the program physically mature.
“Sean was a freak, like a grown man, but his game was really raw,” Fitzpatrick said. “But you’ve seen this year, his 3-point shot is getting there, he’s handling the ball more and he’s really progressed. Their progressions have just been different.”
Dylan isn’t certain where he’ll play college basketball next season. He has an offer from Division II McKendree University. He’s also considering preferred walk-on opportunities at Iowa or Drake.
Sean hasn’t received much interest yet, but Fitzpatrick believes that could change with another year of development.
After missing time the past two seasons with injury, Sean said his appreciation for the game has grown.
“It was terrible, sitting there and not being on the court,” Sean said.
That’s why the Peeters brothers are savoring this season. It likely will be the final year they play organized basketball together.
And after coming one win shy of the state tournament last season, they have aspirations of finishing their time together at the state tournament in Des Moines.
“It was the worst feeling going out after that game last year, and that’s definitely not something we want to end (Dylan’s) career on this year,” Sean said. “We want to get to Wells (Fargo Arena) and win it all.”
Assumption is 1-3 going into Friday’s game against Burlington, but its three losses are to teams with winning records — Dubuque Wahlert, North Scott and Pleasant Valley — and all by fewer than 10 points.
“We were good last year, but we never put it all together,” Dylan said. “We had injuries the whole year that kept tearing us apart. If we stay healthy and get in a flow, we can definitely do it this year.”