Less than a week after narrowing his college decision to three schools, DJ Carton has finalized his choice.
The Bettendorf five-star point guard announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon he'll continue his basketball career at Ohio State.
It came after Carton took an official visit to the Ohio State campus in Columbus on Wednesday and Thursday.
"When we talked (Friday night), he was ready to make the decision," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "It was that gut feeling.
"He took the visit to Michigan, Indiana and was waiting for it. I don't think he necessarily had that feeling there. He had the gut feeling Ohio State was home."
Carton had Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan, Ohio State and Xavier among his initial finalists. He trimmed the list to Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State last Sunday.
The 6-foot-2 senior-to-be is ranked 17th in Rivals' 2019 class, fourth among point guards. He averaged a school-record 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game last winter for the Bulldogs (10-13).
In his Twitter post announcing the decision, it read Buckeye Nation at the top. Carton was pictured in an Ohio State No. 2 jersey, with images of former Buckeye standouts D'Angelo Russell (No. 0) and Mike Conley Jr. (No. 1) in the background. The bottom of the image reads: "I'M COMING."
Carton's recruiting has sky-rocketed in the past 12 months. He received offers from Wisconsin, Marquette and Northern Iowa last June.
Soon after, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota jumped in.
Then, playing for the Quad-City Elite this spring, Carton collected offers from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio State. He took official visits to each of those programs.
"I think we were all ready for a decision — DJ, DJ's mom and myself," Clark said. "It has been a busy life for over a year now."
Carton's elite quickness, straight-line speed and ball-handling skills make him a coveted recruit. He also is a capable outside shooter, evidenced by his 38 made 3-pointers in 19 games last winter.
Kansas, Duke and Wichita State have shown interest recently.
With his rise in the recruiting rankings, Carton earned an invitation to try out for the United States U18 national team in late May. He also participated in the NBPA Top 100 camp in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Upon returning from that trip, Carton said the timeline was to commit at some point in September or October.
"He found what he was looking for in Ohio State," Clark said. "He was ready to commit."
Ohio State finished second in the Big Ten last winter in coach Chris Holtmann's first year. The Buckeyes also have a commitment in the class from Cleveland small forward Alonzo Gaffney, a four-star top 30 player by Rivals.
Carton did not return messages Saturday seeking comment.