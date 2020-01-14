Bulldogs clamp down on Spartans, win fourth straight

It didn't win a game before the holiday break. It hasn't lost since the calendar flipped to 2020.
After six consecutive losses to begin the season, the Bettendorf boys basketball team extended its win streak to four Tuesday night with a 47-35 victory over rival Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School.
"We've made huge progress," junior Carter Furness said. "We've just continued to keep fighting and everybody knows we can play."
The Bulldogs (4-6, 4-2 MAC) did it with defense, improved offensive execution in the second half and a 21 of 28 effort from the foul line.
Coach Curtis Clark's team held PV (5-5, 2-5) without a field goal for more than 13 minutes in the second and third quarters.
"As a coach, you're always critical and can find different points where we didn't guard very well," Clark said, "but the biggest thing is we're able to correct some of those things on the go now. Before, we had to watch film, rep it in practice and make the change.
"We're slowly able to do it in games."
Bettendorf led 12-10 at halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored the Spartans 13-2 in the third quarter to seize control.
Furness had a team-high 16 points, 14 of those after intermission. The guard knocked down all three 3-point attempts.
It was his second double-digit scoring output in the last three games.
"We've been waiting on Carter," Clark said. "We know he's a shooter. He's had some struggles early on, and it has taken him a little bit of time to get used to the speed of the game.
"He's starting to find his flow, knocking down shots and being a much more consistent threat from the outside."
Furness drilled a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter and another to start the fourth to give the Bulldogs a 28-12 cushion.
"My teammates are getting me open, backing me up every day in practice and games," Furness said. "These guys are giving me the confidence and giving me the good looks. They're falling right now."
Bettendorf took care of the rest at the free throw line.
Coming into the game shooting a meager 42.9 percent at the foul line, the Bulldogs made 17 of 20 tries in the fourth quarter.
"That is from the unseen hours," Clark said. "The guys are getting up in the morning shooting Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They understand if you want to make a change, it starts with your habits and dedicating yourself to find ways to win games."
Lucas Hayes and Harrison Bey-Buie each had nine points for the Bulldogs, whose next five games are against teams with winning records.
PV, meanwhile, was 12 of 36 from the field.
Ryan Dolphin was the only Spartan to score in the opening quarter.
After Jacob Townsend scored with 5:43 left in the second quarter, PV didn't make another field goal until Dolphin's basket with 16 seconds left in the third period, a span of 13 minutes, 27 seconds.
It was the fifth time in conference play PV has been held below 40 points.
"That was the name of the game," PV coach Steve Hillman said. "If you hold a (Class) 4A school to 12 points in a half, you give yourself a chance to win. We've got to find a way to create some offense.
"Give Bettendorf some credit because they're hard to play against with the size. It is hard for us to score a round the basket and they do a good job of switching screens. We're just searching for answers right now."
Townsend led the Spartans with 14 points.