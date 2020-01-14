Bulldogs clamp down on Spartans, win fourth straight

It was his second double-digit scoring output in the last three games.

"We've been waiting on Carter," Clark said. "We know he's a shooter. He's had some struggles early on, and it has taken him a little bit of time to get used to the speed of the game.

"He's starting to find his flow, knocking down shots and being a much more consistent threat from the outside."

Furness drilled a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter and another to start the fourth to give the Bulldogs a 28-12 cushion.

"My teammates are getting me open, backing me up every day in practice and games," Furness said. "These guys are giving me the confidence and giving me the good looks. They're falling right now."

Bettendorf took care of the rest at the free throw line.

Coming into the game shooting a meager 42.9 percent at the foul line, the Bulldogs made 17 of 20 tries in the fourth quarter.

"That is from the unseen hours," Clark said. "The guys are getting up in the morning shooting Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They understand if you want to make a change, it starts with your habits and dedicating yourself to find ways to win games."