Tested over the final five games of the regular season by the five next-best teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Bettendorf was up to the challenge.
The Bulldogs earned a share of the conference boys basketball championship Thursday, finishing a 20-win regular season with a 57-39 victory at Davenport Central.
“To play the quality of teams we played down the stretch, to get to 20 wins, something that doesn’t happen very often, there’s a lot everybody on this team can be proud of,’’ Bettendorf senior DJ Carton said. “The work that everybody put into it, we earned this together.’’
Finishing a three-win week that started with a win over the North Scott team that earned its piece of the MAC title with a 66-36 win over Clinton on Thursday, the Bulldogs earned the chance to celebrate by dictating tempo and eventually neutralizing the Blue Devils’ relentless approach on the boards.
"It’s been a hard week with some big games, but our veterans stepped forward and their leadership really showed," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "That’s made a difference for us all season and it certainly has been big for us this week."
Central forced the Bulldogs to earn their piece of the title, crashing the offensive boards early and often to forge an 11-11 tie after one quarter.
"They had seven offensive boards in the first quarter, and the coaches kept on us to box out, box out," Bettendorf junior Lucas Hayes said. "We had to get that turned around."
Hitting a couple of shots didn’t hurt, either.
Trevor Feller and Carton knocked down 3-point baskets that gave the Bulldogs a 17-11 advantage just over two minutes in the second quarter.
Central, limited to one shot and 1-of-8 shooting in the second quarter, came no closer the rest of the game.
Carton scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter, the last two coming on a buzzer-beating drive that sent Bettendorf into the locker room with a 27-14 halftime lead.
Hayes, who hit all five field goals he attempted as part of a 10-point game, scored on the Bulldogs’ first possession of a third quarter which saw the Bulldogs hold the Blue Devils without a field goal until Emarion Ellis cut into a 36-18 deficit by scoring on a drive with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left in the quarter.
"We were able to make some plays and mostly, we continued to rebound the way we needed to and not give them second chances," Hayes said. "We played good team basketball, worked together, and it made a difference."
Bettendorf (20-1, 17-1 MAC) limited Central scoring leader Keshawn Pegues to eight points, 11 below his season average but the Blue Devils’ senior finished with 12 rebounds to help Central build a 39-28 edge on the glass.
"We had to get a body on Pegues. He’s one of the better rebounders we’ve faced. He’s a heck of a player and we couldn’t let him get going," Carton said. "He reminded us what he could do on the boards in the first quarter. We had to box out and get that fixed and it was a group effort. That’s what it took."
Pegues delivered that reminder by collecting five of his rebounds in the first quarter, while Ellis paced the Blue Devils (14-6, 11-6) with 17 points and 11 boards.
Carton countered for the Bulldogs with 25 points and 13 rebounds, an effort that was complemented by a 13-point performance by Feller.
"It was a good way to finish the regular season, another good team win and a share of the conference title, but there’s still a lot more out there for us," Carton said. "The work doesn’t end now."