Bulldogs hold on to top Lancers at home

Playing at home for just the fourth time this season could not have come at a more opportune time for the Bettendorf boys' basketball team.
Going into Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup with North Scott, the Bulldogs were reeling with both a four-game losing streak and six losses in their last seven outings.
The Lancers did not make it easy by rallying from a pair of sizable deficits, but Bettendorf ultimately was able to hold on down the stretch for a streak-snapping 48-44 victory.
"We made just enough plays to protect our home court against a good North Scott team," said Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark. "We hope to be able to use this as a springboard for the rest of our season."
Up 37-31 going into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs (5-9, 4-7 MAC) went up by as much as nine early in the final period, only to see the Lancers (7-7, 5-6) claw their way back in the final four minutes of the fourth.
Three-point buckets by Kyler Gerardy and Oliver Hughes, the last coming with 8.2 seconds left, closed the gap to 46-44. However, free throws by Jackson Gross and Caden Wilkins secured the win for the hosts.
Prior to that, a strong third period by Bettendorf's 6-foot-7 sophomore center Asher Wade gave the Bulldogs a lift. After getting no touches in the first half, he scored all nine of his points in the third, capped by a three-point play that enabled the hosts to match their biggest lead at 35-24.
"The first half was very frustrating," said Wade, who also had four rebounds. "I like to score more, but my teammates set me up for success. They were knocking down 3s, and (North Scott) had to guard against those."
In the first half, the Bulldogs drained six of 11 shots from 3-point land to take a 23-17 halftime lead. Gross scored nine of his 10 points on a trio of treys, with Jaden Tyler hitting two of his 3-pointers in the first half as he finished with 11 points.
"They did a good job of packing the paint and concentrating on Caden," Clark said of Wilkins (nine points). "In the second half, we found something in Asher, and he played tough for awhile."
A buzzer-beating putback by Everett Parker gave Bettendorf its six-point halftime lead after the Lancers had cut an 11-point second period deficit down to four.
"We had gotten stagnant on offense and could see the momentum going the other way," Clark said. "That was a big play for us going into halftime."
As for North Scott, it only led once — at 2-0 after a Drew Kilburg bucket — and trailed 6-5 after the first quarter. The Lancers ended up spending the rest of the night playing catch-up basketball.
"We just have to work on starting games better and not getting behind right away. That's been a big issue with us," said Gerardy, who posted a game-high 14 points, supported by Hughes (eight points) and Kilburg (seven points).