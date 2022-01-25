Bulldogs hold on to top Lancers at home

"The first half was very frustrating," said Wade, who also had four rebounds. "I like to score more, but my teammates set me up for success. They were knocking down 3s, and (North Scott) had to guard against those."

In the first half, the Bulldogs drained six of 11 shots from 3-point land to take a 23-17 halftime lead. Gross scored nine of his 10 points on a trio of treys, with Jaden Tyler hitting two of his 3-pointers in the first half as he finished with 11 points.

"They did a good job of packing the paint and concentrating on Caden," Clark said of Wilkins (nine points). "In the second half, we found something in Asher, and he played tough for awhile."

A buzzer-beating putback by Everett Parker gave Bettendorf its six-point halftime lead after the Lancers had cut an 11-point second period deficit down to four.

"We had gotten stagnant on offense and could see the momentum going the other way," Clark said. "That was a big play for us going into halftime."

As for North Scott, it only led once — at 2-0 after a Drew Kilburg bucket — and trailed 6-5 after the first quarter. The Lancers ended up spending the rest of the night playing catch-up basketball.