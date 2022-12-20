Bulldogs recover from slow start to clobber No. 9 Lancers

It was an inauspicious start for the Bettendorf High School boys’ basketball team Tuesday night.

In the first several minutes, it missed five shots around the rim, had two starters each pick up two fouls and was staring at a nine-point deficit.

“Everything was peaches and cream,” North Scott coach Dave McLaughlin said.

"I thought we were in for an uphill battle the rest of the way," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said.

Things drastically changed.

Bettendorf overcame an uneven start, outscoring Class 4A ninth-ranked North Scott by 19 points in the middle two quarters to pick up a 74-50 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Bettendorf High School.

“This one was huge for us,” said Jaden Tyler, who made five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 20 points. “If we went into break with a loss, especially having the next six days off, we would have been down on ourselves and it would have been low energy.”

Junior Caden Wilkins poured in a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs, who came in shooting just 26% from 3-point territory, made 10 of 22 attempts from deep.

Tyler made three of his trifectas in the opening quarter to allow the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 MAC) to draw even after falling in a nine-point hole.

“Huge statement game for him,” Wilkins said. “If we can get a guy to step up like that every night and knock down some shots and play to a higher level, it is going to make it a lot easier for the rest of us. We’re going to feed off that.”

North Scott, meanwhile, didn’t make shots. The Lancers (5-2, 3-2) were 15 of 49 (30.6%) from the field.

“It was the first game (all season) I don’t think we gave the effort that we need to,” McLaughlin said. “I’ve been very happy through six games, but tonight we didn’t have what it takes to come into a hostile environment and go get a win. We lost our mojo at times tonight.

“This is the first team that has been tougher than us all year. They dominated us in all facets.”

After an emotional win over Pleasant Valley less than two weeks ago, Bettendorf dropped games to Central DeWitt and Davenport Central last week. It has rebounded with wins over Rock Island and North Scott.

“The big moments is when we’ve showed up,” Clark said. “Some games where we've maybe been expected to win, we didn’t come out and perform and compete like we have against some of the games where it has been a bigger atmosphere and rivalry-type games.

“For us, the winning part is being consistent with how we compete, consistent about our prep and the small details we preach.”

Bettendorf led 39-31 at halftime. It didn’t let North Scott crawl back into the game.

A Spencer Del Vecchio basket and five points from Wilkins spurred seven Bulldog points in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter to make it a 15-point margin.

“We were excited at half, but we had to reel it back in and realize this wasn’t over yet,” Wilkins said. “We had to beat them by just as much in the second half as we did the first half.

“We came out with a lot of energy in the second half.”

Clark, in particular, was pleased with the play of his bench. Jake Schrader had seven points and five rebounds while Charlie Zimmerman was solid on the defensive end as Asher Wade and Del Vecchio were saddled with early foul trouble.

“Those guys were prepared and ready,” Clark said. “We talk about that a lot. If you’re waiting to get ready, that’s too late. I was really impressed how those guys stepped up for us.”

Kyler Gerardy and Kavon Phillips had 11 points apiece to lead North Scott.

Bettendorf 74, North Scott 50

NORTH SCOTT (5-2, 3-2) -- Tyler Watkins 1-7 2-2 5, Kyler Gerardy 3-9 4-5 11, Brennan Reid 2-5 1-1 7, Kavon Phillips 5-11 0-2 11, Colin Albrecht 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Kilburg 2-8 2-2 6, Drew Sacia 2-3 2-2 7, Drew Eller 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Jordahl 0-1 2-2 2, Tate McLaughlin 0-0 1-2 1, Cash Bowe 0-2 0-0 0, Reegan Maher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 14-18 50.

BETTENDORF (5-3, 3-2) -- Spencer Del Vecchio 1-1 0-0 2, Taydem Arguello 2-7 1-2 5, Caden Wilkins 11-19 1-2 27, Jaden Tyler 7-12 1-2 20, Asher Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Ben Kerkhoff 2-5 0-0 5, Charlie Zimmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Schrader 3-4 1-1 7, Jacob Schultz 1-1 0-0 2, Landon Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Bryce Duke 1-1 0-0 2, Aiden Maurer 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Christensen 0-1 0-0 0, TJ Eikenberry 0-0 0-0 0, Abhi Patel 0-1 0-0 0, Mani Selmani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 4-7 74.

North Scott;15;16;5;14;--;50

Bettendorf;15;24;16;19;--;74

3-point goals -- North Scott 6-21 (Reid 2-3, Watkins 1-6, Gerardy 1-4, Phillips 1-2, Sacia 1-2, Albrecht 0-1, Kilburg 0-1, Jordahl 0-1, Bowel 0-1, Maher 0-1); Bettendorf 10-22 (Tyler 5-9, Wilkins 4-5, Kerkhoff 1-3, Zimmerman 0-2, Arguello 0-2, Christensen 0-1). Rebounds -- North Scott 22 (Phillips 7); Bettendorf 38 (Wilkins 13, Schrader 5). Turnovers -- North Scott 9, Bettendorf 10. Total fouls -- North Scott 9, Bettendorf 19. Fouled out -- none. Technical fouls -- Phillips; Schulz.

Sophomores: Bettendorf 53, North Scott 51