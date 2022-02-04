Bulldogs stave off Falcons, stretch win streak to four

Bettendorf High School’s basketball team was on the wrong end of several close games earlier this season. Time and time again, its coaching staff kept encouraging and emphasizing that the squad should stay the course.

The Bulldogs have found a way to finish off some of those games recently.

After Davenport West overcame a nine-point halftime deficit Friday night to snatch a lead, Bettendorf responded in the fourth quarter to pull out a 58-51 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at Bettendorf High School.

“As coaches, it is nice to finally see this turning the other way,” Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said. “We’ve been in the locker room on the other end of it several times and kept telling them, ‘We’re going through all of this for a reason.’

“I truly believe all the bumps we found and those close games early on, it has paid off and we’re more comfortable in those situations.”

Bettendorf (8-9, 7-7 MAC) had plenty of contributions. Its bench — Landon Butler, Everett Parker and Hyson Bey-Buie — combined for 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Parker followed his own miss for the go-ahead basket with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left, and Bey-Buie converted a three-point play with 1:35 remaining to make it a three-possession advantage.

“As we watched the game, we were evaluating what was going on,” Parker said. “They were causing a lot of turnovers, so we just came in there and did what we were supposed to do. We fought for rebounds, played really good defensively and just connected with each other on offense.”

Caden Wilkins led the Bulldogs with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Bettendorf has reeled off four consecutive victories after nine losses in its first 13 games of the season.

“For this team, it is still situational stuff,” Clark said. “We’ve spent a lot of time in practice on that, and we’re growing.

“This team plays hard enough and we’re capable of going out and competing against anybody because we’ve shown that. It is situational things, whether it is the defensive side, late game or running sets. There are still areas we can really improve on in the next couple of weeks.”

West (7-11, 6-8) turned the ball over 13 times and was 7 of 20 shooting in the first half. It resulted in only 18 points and a nine-point deficit.

The Falcons amped up the pressure, forced turnovers and scored in transition to rack up 20 third-quarter points to take a 38-37 lead.

West hung around in the first 4 or 5 minutes of the fourth quarter, but a missed one-on-one opportunity, then two missed free throws and a turnover allowed Bettendorf to build a 52-45 advantage.

“The biggest part was the free throws,” West coach David Robinson said. “You never want to miss them, but we missed them at the wrong time, a crucial stretch there.

“It is stuff we’ve been working on. These are teenagers, though, and they are playing their hearts out. We just have to keep encouraging them.”

NaZion Caruthers had a game-high 20 points and Jermaine Gardner finished with 15. West has lost three in a row and six of its last eight.

“All of them are pretty close,” Robinson said. “I truly feel we’re turning things around, we’re getting better every game and we’re more focused.

“It is all going to fall through for us eventually.”

