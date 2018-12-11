Many times in basketball, teams are told to be patient offensively.
For the Bettendorf boys basketball team, the Bulldogs had to be patient defensively against Burlington on Tuesday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference clash in the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs managed to keep their patience and shared the basketball on offense as the hosts rolled to an eventual 75-49 win over the Grayhounds.
While the score ended up lopsided, the visitors were not going to take bad shots as Burlington, many times on offense, moved the ball around the perimeter or attacked the lane trying to get the best look possible. Bettendorf, for most of the game, was up to the task as the Bulldogs moved their feet and had good defensive positioning to force turnovers or eventual missed shots.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0 MAC) held the Grayhounds (1-3, 0-3) to 32 percent shooting from the field and forced 18 turnovers for the game. The hosts also out-rebounded Burlington by a margin of 36-21 to help limit any second chances.
DJ Carton led Bettendorf’s overall effort with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. But fellow senior guard Blake Tyler was just as much a nemesis on defense for Bettendorf, snagging three steals to go with four defensive rebounds. Tyler also chipped in 12 points.
“I thought the way we shut them down, especially in the first half, defensively showed that we can be a really good defensive team,” Tyler said. “We’ve really been working on defense. We had to sit down and guard and not let anybody get past us. It’s part of the grind and it’s part of the discipline on defense.”
Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark played 10 in the first half and all 10 made contributions in some way as Bettendorf held Burlington to just six field goals in the first half and led 41-17 at halftime. The Bulldogs also had 10 assists on their 16 field goals in the first two quarters.
Trevor Feller, Oliver Bakeris, Lucas Hayes, Tyler Wellman, Joseph Byrne, Tynan Numkena, Carter Furness and Keaton Staley also contributed to the defensive effort and made solid passes to teammates for opportunities. Bettendorf had just four turnovers in the first half.
Tyler said it is key to be able to bring in so many guys and not lose a step.
“We always have somebody there to back us up,” he said. “It’s nice to know your teammates will be there for you.”
But Clark echoed Tyler in saying the defense set the tone from the beginning, especially against the Grayhounds, who were not afraid to take the ball to the basket.
“It’s a credit to Burlington, they are not a bad basketball team and they have some quickness,” Clark said. “They are a little bit of a match-up problem and we really had to sit down and defend. Ultimately, this is going to prepare us for Friday night because North Scott is similar and baskets are going to be hard to come by. You have to sit down and guard for a while on possessions. Our defensive positioning was better and we were more disciplined (defensively) in those first three quarters.”
Michael Alexander led Burlington with 20 points, including five three-pointers.