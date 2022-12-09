Bulldogs turn it on in second half to clip Spartans

The last three seasons have been an eye sore for the Bettendorf High School boys’ basketball program.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of togetherness and an inability to finish off close games, the Bulldogs have been a non-factor in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race.

If Friday night was an indication of things to come in the 2022-23 season, the Bulldogs are going to be a major player.

Bettendorf walked into Pleasant Valley High School and used an early fourth-quarter surge to beat the preseason league favorite, 45-41.

“This is a turning point in our program,” Bettendorf senior Spencer Del Vecchio said. “We’ve had poor seasons the past two years. We’re very excited about this group.”

The celebration in Bettendorf’s locker room afterward showed the importance of this game. It was the Bulldogs’ first win over the Spartans in the last seven meetings.

“We need success,” Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said. “We’ve had (three) losing seasons in a row and winning road games against a PV team which everybody knows is the favorite for the conference and is really well-coached, that’s a quality win for us.”

Like often is the case between these teams, it was a slog for the better part of three quarters. PV (1-2, 1-1 MAC) made only three baskets in the first half but converted 12 of 18 free throws to snare an 18-14 halftime lead.

Bettendorf (3-1, 2-0) trimmed the deficit to one by the end of the third quarter.

It was the opening four minutes of the fourth quarter that swung the game in the Bulldogs’ favor.

“That was our time to pounce,” Bettendorf junior Caden Wilkins said. “We didn’t want to sit the next two days and regret all this. The fourth quarter was our time, we saw they were kind of down and everyone brought it.”

Del Vecchio buried a 3-pointer from the corner. On the ensuing possession, he drove baseline and converted a three-point play to give Bettendorf a 32-27 advantage.

“Shout out to my teammates for passing me the ball and believing in me,” Del Vecchio said.

It was Del Vecchio’s only six points of the game.

“Spencer went through the last couple of tough years with us,” Clark said. “He’s a senior and he wants those moments. He stepped up big for us tonight.”

Wilkins followed with a basket and sophomore Ben Kerkhoff connected for a 3-pointer to punctuate a 15-4 spree that gave Bettendorf a 39-31 lead with 3:50 remaining.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the group in trusting in one another,” Clark said. “They are starting to learn it takes much more than Caden. We have guys that are fully capable of doing it, and that’s what is neat. Teams are going to give attention to Caden, so there are opportunities for others to score.”

PV didn’t go quietly. Caden Rubel hit a 3 and Connor Borbeck knocked in a jumper to bring the Spartans within two in the final 1:35.

The Spartans never could draw any closer.

Bettendorf’s Asher Wade hauled in an offensive rebound, was fouled and converted two free throws with 52.2 seconds left. Wilkins dropped in two from the foul line with 25 seconds remaining to secure it.

Wilkins finished with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds.

“This is an experienced group and we were ready for this fourth quarter,” Wilkins said. “We’ve been waiting for this since last year.”

Despite its shooting struggles, PV hung around going 19-for-26 at the free throw line.

“We knew going into this game they were going to fight hard because PV is always like that,” Del Vecchio said. “We were tougher (than the past), a lot more prepared and it was a great team win.

“This is a huge win. It is our conference to win now.”

Borbeck led all scorers with 18 points, but PV was a meager 2-for-19 from beyond the arc. It also lost starter David Gorsline to an ankle injury in the first quarter and he didn’t return.

