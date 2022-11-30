Bulldogs' Wilkins wants to lead through his play, voice

Caden Wilkins was a captain on the Bettendorf High School boys’ basketball team last season as a sophomore.

Wilkins certainly led through his production, pacing the Bulldogs in points, rebounds and blocks. However, the other aspect of being in a leadership role wasn’t as comfortable for him.

“It felt hard to really voice what I needed to say as a team member last year,” Wilkins said. “I felt I could talk, but a lot of the time I was talking after the fact, not really in the moment. Adjustments aren’t made in the moment if you don’t talk in the moment.

“This year, my third year in the program, I can say what needs to be said."

Bettendorf will lean on Wilkins a lot again this season, but the Bulldogs believe their supporting cast is much stronger with 6-foot-8 post Asher Wade, junior Charlie Zimmerman and four seniors expected to log significant minutes, including co-captain Taydem Arguello.

In the conversations leading up to the season, Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark has challenged Wilkins.

“The next layer for us to win is having Caden make the supporting cast around him better,” Clark said.

If that means being more of a facilitator at times, Wilkins is agreeable to that.

“I feel really confident when I drive in and make a play, I can kick the ball out to a shooter and they are going to make an open shot,” he said. “I don’t feel under pressure that I need to go out and score the ball for us to win the game. If my shot can’t go, I can facilitate the ball and we can still win.”

And Wilkins wants to win.

He has a bitter taste in his mouth after consecutive sub-.500 seasons.

“I would like to finish my career with a winning record, so we’re going to have to win a lot of games for that to happen over the next two years,” Wilkins said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces here this year and we don’t want to waste that.

"We want to get back at these teams for the last two years.”

Clark said it has been a very committed team, from Wilkins to the 16th player on the roster. He described it as a tight group, on and off the court.

“You can tell it is different than last year,” Del Vecchio said. “Guys care more. It is more competitive in practice and definitely much more fun.”

The team voted Wilkins and Arguello as the captains.

"It speaks volumes that the team is ready for Caden to lead us, "Clark said. "He does feel much more comfortable being that guy now having multiple years at the varsity level. It is a role he wants and a role the team wants him to have."

There is no denying Wilkins' talent.

One of just two returning first team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference players, he is particularly skilled at the offensive end after averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season.

Wilkins has a polished mid-range game, stemming from his work with trainer Jordan Delp. He can score around the basket and is a capable 3-point threat.

The 6-foot-7 wing has added about 20 pounds since the end of last season and weighs around 205.

“I’m jumping higher, feeling more athletic and faster on the court,” Wilkins said. “I can actually impose some physicality now in varsity basketball.”

Clark has seen Wilkins’ court vision improve as well.

“I don’t know if it is the game slowing down for him a little bit,” Clark noted. “He’s a tough guard based on his size and ability to score at all three levels. He’s improved in all those areas.”

Wilkins has attracted attention from Division I programs. He has offers from Bryant and Indiana State, and a visit is planned to Iowa State in the near future.

Unlike recent years when offers were extended to freshmen and sophomores from high-major programs, the landscape of recruiting has changed significantly for high school prospects.

College players are opting to use an additional year because of COVID-19. Many coaches are using the transfer portal and graduate transfers to build and fill in their rosters.

“It is almost going back to the days when I was in high school and you weren’t getting recruited until your senior year,” Clark said.

It has required high school standouts such as Wilkins to be patient with the process.

“It is harder now than ever to land an offer,” Wilkins said. “This being my 17U year that could start to change. You just have to embrace it, keeping working hard and control what I can control.

“Everyone has a different journey.”

Clark is confident with Wilkins’ size and skill set, he can play at a high level in college.

“He’s a completely different player than DJ (Carton) was for us,” Clark said. “Caden is (6-7), sees the court, handles the ball well and scores at all three levels. He just has a frame on him that he’s not going to have any problem putting on more size.”

Recruiting, though, can wait.

Wilkins, who had 19 points and eight rebounds in Bettendorf's 54-51 loss to Linn-Mar on Tuesday night, has a singular focus.

“I just want to win games,” he said. “After the last two years, that’s my biggest concern. If we win games, I’m probably playing good and our team is playing good. All of that other stuff will take care of itself.

“I have a lot of pride for this school and I want to make sure we can bring this school a winning season. We want nothing left on the table.”