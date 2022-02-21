Burlington paints near-perfect picture in win over Muscatine 68-37

Burlington handled Muscatine 68-37 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Grayhounds' offense took charge to a 36-17 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Burlington's might showed as it carried a 56-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Muscatine was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Burlington cloned its points production 12-12.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.