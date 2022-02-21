 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington paints near-perfect picture in win over Muscatine 68-37

Burlington handled Muscatine 68-37 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Grayhounds' offense took charge to a 36-17 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Burlington's might showed as it carried a 56-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Muscatine was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Burlington cloned its points production 12-12.

Recently on February 15 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

