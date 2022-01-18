Burlington pushes over Muscatine 77-66

Burlington trucked Muscatine on the road to a 77-66 victory at Muscatine High on January 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 11 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Burlington a 9-6 lead over Muscatine.
Burlington fought to a 38-25 halftime margin at Muscatine's expense.
The third quarter gave the Grayhounds a 67-42 lead over the Muskies.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.