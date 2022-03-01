Burlington responds to adversity to top Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 55-40

Burlington trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 55-40 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in Iowa boys basketball on March 1.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Burlington at the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at intermission over Burlington.
The Spartans enjoyed a 36-32 lead over the Grayhounds to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 21, Burlington faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Central DeWitt on February 17 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
