Burlington responds to adversity to top Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 55-40

Burlington trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 55-40 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in Iowa boys basketball on March 1.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Burlington at the end of the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at intermission over Burlington.

The Spartans enjoyed a 36-32 lead over the Grayhounds to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.