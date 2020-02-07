Buzzer-beating basket rescues Bulldogs

Carter Furness discovered that the bank in Bettendorf was open late Friday.
The Bulldogs’ junior banked in a buzzer-beating 3-point basket from the right wing to answer one by Davenport West’s Diontray Whitney five seconds earlier and allow Bettendorf to escape with a 57-55 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball victory over the Falcons.
"There wasn’t any panic, plenty of time and we ran the play the way it was supposed to work," Furness said. "Good pass. The shot was there and I was able to get it to go down."
Bettendorf needed that after West did everything it could find a way to put an end a 10-game losing streak.
The Falcons trailed 52-43 midway through the fourth quarter before a 3-pointer by NaZion Caruthers fueled a late comeback.
As the Bulldogs struggled at the line, hitting 2-of-8 attempts over the final two minutes, Jamal Winston hit a basket and four free throws to inch West within 53-52 with 44 seconds remaining.
Furness hit the second of two free throws 10 seconds later before the Falcons used their final timeout and set up a play to Whitney in the left corner.
With a hand in his face, the junior buried the shot with :05 remaining to give West its first lead since the opening quarter.
"I couldn’t be prouder of my guys, they played team basketball all night, played their hearts out," Falcons coach David Robinson said. "They didn’t back down, fought every possession and were relentless on defense and offense."
Playing without two starters, including the likely season-ending knuckle injury to starting big man Aldane Barrett, West matched the nine 3-point baskets scored by Bettendorf and attacked the Bulldogs on the drive as they chipped away at a 28-20 halftime deficit, pulling within 38-33 heading into the start of the fourth quarter.
"You’ve got to give West a lot of credit," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "They’re dealing with a lot of adversity right now, but those kids didn’t quit."
He was able to say the same about his own team.
"It seems like we’ve been on the other end of a lot of these games this season and to be able to win one, hopefully that nudges us forward a little bit," Clark said.
Furness just wished the Bulldogs hadn’t needed to make the end so interesting.
"Up like we were in the fourth quarter, we’ve got to finish teams off," he said. "I felt like we took our foot off the gas a bit there in the third and fourth quarters and we almost paid for it again. We’ve got to keep attacking."
Furness led Bettendorf (6-11, 6-6 MAC) with 16 points, an effort complemented by a 12-point game from Harrison Bey-Buie. Furness’ work included a 5-of-7 touch behind the arc, but he didn’t have the only buzzer beater collected by the Bulldogs.
Jake Hornbuckle delivered the first, burying a shot from five feet beyond the midcourt stripe on his first 3-point heave of the season to give Bettendorf a 14-9 lead after one quarter and provide a score that ultimately positioned Furness to have a chance to hit the game-winner.
Winston led West (2-13, 0-11) with a 20-point performance that included an 11-of-13 touch at the line. Caruthers and Jermaine Gardner finished with 11 and 10 points respectively for the Falcons.