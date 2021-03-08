Byrd, Alleman's comeback bid falls short against Mercer County

Rico Byrd nearly led an Alleman comeback all by himself Monday night before the Pioneers fell short to visiting Mercer County and Eli Hofmann’s game-high 34 points.
Byrd finished with 20 points after hitting his last six shots and four straight 3-pointers to end the game in Alleman’s 61-57 non-conference loss to the Golden Eagles (6-4).
The Pioneers (0-8) remain winless after hanging tough at Don Morris Gymnasium against the first fellow Class 2A school it has faced in a season altered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Byrd’s performance was a bright spot for Alleman.
Despite not even taking a shot in the middle quarters after picking up his third foul in the second frame, the sophomore guard caught fire with 16 points in the fourth quarter. He was 4 of 5 from deep in the game.
His final triple came right at the closing buzzer.
“Rico Byrd caught fire,” said Alleman coach Scott Verstraete. “He’s really playing well overall.”
Alleman trailed by eight with 1:39 to play before Byrd’s barrage. His third of four treys in that final span made it a three-point game with 32 seconds to play, but Mercer County hit its free throws and Alleman turned it over on its following possession. Byrd’s final 3-pointer came just before the final buzzer sounded.
“I fed off the team just trying to bring it home,” Byrd said. “We definitely made a lot of progress. Especially us being one of the later teams to start, I think we’re starting to come together pretty well. Guys are starting to figure out their roles.”
Verstraete said the third quarter, in which Byrd was benched until the final 90 seconds, cost the Pioneers. The game was tied at 30 before Alleman fell down by 11 entering the fourth.
“What changed there in the third quarter is somebody named Hofmann,” said Verstraete of the Mercer County star, who scored 14 points in a 19-8 third quarter swing. “He’s a very nice player and the Mercer County guys moved the ball well, too.”
The Golden Eagles were 20 of 24 at the line. Alleman was 8 of 11.
Hofmann, a junior guard who is averaging around 26 points per game this season, was 11 of 12 at the line.
MerCo coach Tim Sedam was proud of his team’s defensive effort. He tipped his cap to Byrd’s final stretch.
“He definitely led the charge for them,” Sedam said of Byrd. “Him being in foul trouble early definitely played to our favor, because holy cow, he can throw it up.”
Nick Lewis (10 points) and Ryan Dockery-Jackson (13 points) were Alleman’s other top scorers.
Verstraete said it hurt having Byrd on the bench, but he came back strong.
“Rico has fight in him every day,” Verstraete said. “That was a great job, he kept his head up and got us right back in the game and gave us a chance at the end.”
The Pioneers travel to Galesburg today with another shot at avoiding a winless season.
“A game like this we want to win,” Verstraete said. “The ball didn’t bounce our way at the right times. But guys like Rico fight. I think Rico Byrd is a name that people are going to see in the future.”