Byrd, Alleman's comeback bid falls short against Mercer County

“I fed off the team just trying to bring it home,” Byrd said. “We definitely made a lot of progress. Especially us being one of the later teams to start, I think we’re starting to come together pretty well. Guys are starting to figure out their roles.”

Verstraete said the third quarter, in which Byrd was benched until the final 90 seconds, cost the Pioneers. The game was tied at 30 before Alleman fell down by 11 entering the fourth.

“What changed there in the third quarter is somebody named Hofmann,” said Verstraete of the Mercer County star, who scored 14 points in a 19-8 third quarter swing. “He’s a very nice player and the Mercer County guys moved the ball well, too.”

The Golden Eagles were 20 of 24 at the line. Alleman was 8 of 11.

Hofmann, a junior guard who is averaging around 26 points per game this season, was 11 of 12 at the line.

MerCo coach Tim Sedam was proud of his team’s defensive effort. He tipped his cap to Byrd’s final stretch.

“He definitely led the charge for them,” Sedam said of Byrd. “Him being in foul trouble early definitely played to our favor, because holy cow, he can throw it up.”