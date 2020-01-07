Byrne delivers late as Bulldogs hold off West

“The coaches do a great job with the scouting report,” Byrne said. “We knew they were gonna double ball screens in late situations. I saw Aldane (Barrett) coming up, so I drove baseline and was able to get it in.”

Byrne had missed the Bulldogs’ first three games of the season with an ankle injury. He came into the game with just two points on the year. And he’d missed his first two shots of the game. He was an unlikely hero for Bettendorf.

“It was my first night starting and my first night with meaningful minutes, so it was important to get off to a good start,” Byrne said. “I didn’t, but Carter Furness hit a couple big ones, and he encouraged me to keep shooting. I kept shooting and got the ball in the hole in a couple real key times.”

Over the Bulldogs’ first seven games, they were the worst free-throw shooting team in Class 4A at 34.2 percent. But Bettendorf (2-6, 2-2 MAC) went 11-for-17 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hang on for the win.

“We needed that holiday break bad,” Bryne said. “We conditioned a lot and shot a lot when we were tired, so that helped us out a lot, especially in the fourth quarter.”