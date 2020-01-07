Byrne delivers late as Bulldogs hold off West

Starting for the first time in his career, Bettendorf senior Joe Byrne was scoreless through the first three quarters of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game at Davenport West.
But after he was inserted back into the lineup early in the fourth quarter when teammate Carter Weyman got a bloody nose on a drive to the basket, Byrne made several key plays to help the Bulldogs hold on for a 51-45 road win on Dave Wessel Court.
“There’s a reason we’re starting him. Joe’s Steady Eddy,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said of Byrne, who scored all of his career-high nine points in the fourth quarter. “He just does everything really well for us. He’s very valuable.”
Byrne made two free throws after taking over for Weyman to push Bettendorf’s lead to 11 points. After West responded with a pair of layups, Byrne hit a 3-pointer on a pass from teammate Harrison Bey-Brie to extend his team’s lead back to 10 with 6:41 remaining.
“We as coaches want Joe to shoot more,” Clark said. “He’s capable of scoring, as you could see.”
West’s Jamal Winston hit a 3-pointer to trim Bettendorf’s lead to 39-34 with 3:35 remaining, but Bettendorf center Lucas Hayes knocked down a pair of free throws at the other end. Then Byrne came up with a steal. The Bulldogs were running clock when Byrne caught the ball in the corner, drove baseline and scored on a reverse layup.
“The coaches do a great job with the scouting report,” Byrne said. “We knew they were gonna double ball screens in late situations. I saw Aldane (Barrett) coming up, so I drove baseline and was able to get it in.”
Byrne had missed the Bulldogs’ first three games of the season with an ankle injury. He came into the game with just two points on the year. And he’d missed his first two shots of the game. He was an unlikely hero for Bettendorf.
“It was my first night starting and my first night with meaningful minutes, so it was important to get off to a good start,” Byrne said. “I didn’t, but Carter Furness hit a couple big ones, and he encouraged me to keep shooting. I kept shooting and got the ball in the hole in a couple real key times.”
Over the Bulldogs’ first seven games, they were the worst free-throw shooting team in Class 4A at 34.2 percent. But Bettendorf (2-6, 2-2 MAC) went 11-for-17 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hang on for the win.
“We needed that holiday break bad,” Bryne said. “We conditioned a lot and shot a lot when we were tired, so that helped us out a lot, especially in the fourth quarter.”
West would again cut the lead to five points on a Winston 3-pointer with 10.4 seconds remaining, but the Bulldogs held on for the win. Winston scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Falcons.
“We just ran out of time,” West head coach David Robinson said.
Robinson’s Falcons (2-4, 1-4 MAC) made a valiant comeback effort in the second half, but were doomed by their first-half effort. West trailed 20-10 at halftime after turning the ball over 14 times in the first half and going just 4-for-15 from the field.
“They did a good job of guarding us, especially in that first half,” Robinson said. “In the second half we came out and put in good work, but we gave them too big of a lead.”
Furness hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs, who were happy to see their hard work over the holiday break translate to a MAC road win.
“It’s nice to see a result for all the hard work you’ve been putting in,” Bryne said. “It motivates you to do more. I’m really excited to see where this team ends up.”