Joe Byrne provided the Bettendorf boys basketball team with a spark Friday when it needed it most.
The junior came off the bench to score straight eight points in a span of just under two minutes in the second quarter in the middle of a 15-0 run which led the hot-shooting Bulldogs to a 59-37 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over visiting Pleasant Valley.
"We need guys like Joe to come in off the bench and get us going," guard Blake Tyler said. "He stepped up big and just the right time, knocking down shots to give us a good lead."
Getting that lead initially proved to be a challenge for Bettendorf.
Carter Duwa scored all seven of the Spartans’ points in the opening quarter, including a buzzer-beating basket that allowed Pleasant Valley to take a 7-5 advantage.
The first of D.J. Carton’s game-high 20 points came on a three-point play just over 30 seconds into the second.
He was fouled as he tied the game on a drive to the basket with 7 minutes, 26 seconds left in the quarter and converted the free throw to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 8-7.
Byrne took over from there, first scoring on a follow-up with 6:31 left in the half and then burying a pair of 3-point baskets which moved Bettendorf in front 16-7 with 4:43 remaining in the quarter.
"Coming in off the bench, our job is to come out and compete and help our five great starters out," Byrne said. "My teammates found me for a couple of good looks."
Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark appreciated the timing as much as anything.
"It was back and forth early, and it usually is when Bettendorf and PV get together. Usually, these come down to the wire, and I expected this game to be no different," Clark said. "We needed somebody to bring some energy and give us a spark, and tonight, Byrne was that guy. He led us to a big second quarter."
Bettendorf outscored Pleasant Valley 19-2 in the deciding quarter, an effort that included 12 points by reserves that helped Bettendorf build a 24-9 lead at the break with a run interrupted only by a Jacob Parker putback with 1:58 to go in the half.
On a night when the Bulldogs shot 61.9 percent from the field, hitting 26-of-42 shots, Carton and Tyler took over from there.
After hitting 2-of-8 shots in the opening two quarters, Carton connected on all seven of his second-half attempts, and Tyler didn’t miss in the four shots he took after halftime on his way to a 15-point game.
The two seniors combined to score the first 12 points of the third quarter for Bettendorf (7-1, 5-1 MAC) as its lead grew to 40-20 through three quarters.
"Coming out for the third quarter, it’s always 0-0 in our minds," Tyler said. "We had to keep going. By that time, we were playing some good defense. We turned that into momentum and points on the offensive end."
A pair of 3-point baskets by Tyler and three scores by Carton in a little over 30 seconds extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 52-23 with 5:55 remaining in the game.
Hunter Snyder scored all 17 of his points in the second half to lead Pleasant Valley (5-3, 3-3), which went 13-of-35 from the field.