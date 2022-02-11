Calamus-Wheatland nips Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in scare 65-63

Calamus-Wheatland topped Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball action on February 11.
The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-7 lead over the Irish at halftime.
The Warriors' edge showed as they carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Irish fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Warriors would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on February 4, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Savanna West Carroll on January 29 at Savanna West Carroll High School. For a full recap, click here.
