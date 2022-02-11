 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calamus-Wheatland nips Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in scare 65-63

  • 0

Calamus-Wheatland topped Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63 in a tough tilt in Iowa boys basketball action on February 11.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-7 lead over the Irish at halftime.

The Warriors' edge showed as they carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Irish fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Warriors would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

In recent action on February 4, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Savanna West Carroll on January 29 at Savanna West Carroll High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights stave off Wildcats

Knights stave off Wildcats

Luke Klostermann and his Davenport Assumption High School teammates have very good memories from a bad afternoon at Davenport North last month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How new Bears defensive coordinator views his talent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News