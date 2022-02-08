 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calamus-Wheatland squeezes past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63

Calamus-Wheatland posted a tight 65-63 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on January 25, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Savanna West Carroll on January 29 at Savanna West Carroll High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

